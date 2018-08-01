MV’s Nicklaus Mason wins KGA Junior Match Play Championship, teams up with father to take home KGA Parent-Child Championship

Mill Valley sophomore Nicklaus Mason garnered some hardware after winning the Kansas Golf Association Junior Match Play Championship on Friday at Wellington Golf Club.

In the 16-player match play bracket, Mason topped Garin Ihrig in the first round and Kameron Shaw in the second on Thursday to advance to the semifinals against Gentry Scheve. Mason edged Scheve, 3&2, on Friday before upending Addison Alonzo, 5&4, in the championship match later in the day.

With Mason currently leading Kansas Golf Amateur Boys Junior Player of the Year points standings with 505 points, he will headline a group of eight golfers who will compete in he Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup Matches Aug. 7-9 at Lawrence Country Club. The golfers on the Kansas team will be Mason, Scheve, Alonzo, Cooper Steiner, Calvin Dillon, Chase Dillon, Hayden Beck and Ben Spicer.

The Mill Valley sophomore picked up right where he left off in the KGA Junior Match Play Championship when he paired up with his father, Scott Mason, to win the KGA Parent-Child Championship on Tuesday at Terradyne Country Club in Andover.

Nicklaus and Scott combined to shoot 15-under to take home the title — edging Wichita's Matt and Mark Lazzo by one stroke. It was a 36-hole four-ball tournament format.