SMNW alumnus Blake Allen wins Kansas City Junior Amateur Open

Shawnee Mission Northwest alumnus and Washburn junior Blake Allen won the Kansas City Junior Amateur Open on Sunday at the Golf Club of Creekmoor.

Allen fired rounds of 69 on Friday and Sunday and carded a 74 on Saturday to finish with a three-round score of 212. The former Shawnee Mission Northwest standout tallied 15 birdies over the course of the tournament, including one on the 18th hole on Sunday to round out his two-stroke victory over runner-up James Henderson. Allen finished at 4-under-par.

Also finishing in the top 10 was fellow SM Northwest golfer Jackson Foth. The former Kansas and Missouri-Kansas City golfer tied for eighth at 5-over.

The Washburn junior was joined by his brother, Garret Allen, and Overland Park native Nick Kagy at the top of the leaderboard at the end of the first round. Garret — who is a SM Northwest and Washburn alumnus — went on to tie for 12th at 7-over with Kansas Wesleyan senior and Mill Valley product Ben Hadden.

Shawnee Mission Northwest alumnus and Kansas freshman Christian Ghilardi finished two shots back of Hadden and Garret Allen in a tie for 16th.

Shawnee native Song Kim tied for 23rd after shooting 14-over. Shawnee residents Kyle Ritchie and Bryan Meyer and SM Northwest graduate Colton Allen all played in the tournament, but did not make the cut for Sunday’s final round.