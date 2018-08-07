Area students receive chamber scholarships

The Shawnee Chamber of Commerce Foundation recently awarded its 2018 Betty Charlton Scholarships.

Porter Volk, a graduate of Shawnee Mission Northwest High School, and Adam Albright, a graduate of Bishop Miege High School were this year’s recipients.

The annual scholarship was founded in memory of Betty Charlton, a long-time Chamber employee, to provide education assistance to outstanding, area high-school seniors. The scholarship selection committee focused on community involvement and leadership skills to select the winner.

Volk and Albright met or exceeded all the criteria for this scholarship with their outstanding extracurricular, academic achievement and community activities.

Volk will be attending Tulane University and plans to study biological sciences to become a dentist.

Albright will be attending Drake University and plans to major in political science.

The Betty Charlton Scholarship fund continues to support future community leadership.

Scholarships totaling $44,000 have been awarded to area high school seniors over the last 22 years.