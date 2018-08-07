Archive for Tuesday, August 7, 2018
Municipal courts hold amnesty event
August 7, 2018
Municipal courts throughout Johnson County will conduct a warrant amnesty event from Saturday to Aug. 24.
Individuals with a warrant may appear in their designated court, at the specified time, to have their warrant canceled and warrant fee waived.
Shawnee Municipal Court will hold the event from 2-6 p.m. Aug. 20.
Individuals appearing in court during the amnesty event will not be arrested on warrants from other participating Johnson County Municipal Courts prior to that court’s Amnesty event.
Prosecutors will be available to assist with the resolution of cases.
Please note all warrants remain active until resolved and can be served by an officer at any time you have contact with police, e.g. traffic stops, including during the amnesty event period.
Please contact the municipal court in which your case is pending with any questions.
Below is the schedule:
Saturday 8/11
Olathe 8am-2pm
Monday 8/13
Overland Park, 8am-4pm
De Soto, 5-7 pm
Tuesday 8/14
Overland Park, 8am-4pm
Prairie Village, 8-9 am
Leawood, 8-10 am
Merriam, 10am-12pm
Mission Hills, 5-6 pm
Wednesday 8/15
Overland Park, 8am-4pm
Fairway, 6-8 pm
Thursday 8/16
Overland Park, 8am-4pm
Prairie Village, 3-4 pm
Friday 8/17
Overland Park, 8am-4pm
Mission Woods, 8-10 am
Westwood, 8-10 am
Westwood Hills, 8-10 am
Monday 8/20
Overland Park, 8am-4pm
Olathe, 8-10 am
Shawnee, 2-6 pm
Tuesday 8/21
Overland Park, 8am-4pm
Prairie Village, 8-9 am
Spring Hill, 8-11am
Merriam, 10am-12pm
Mission, 1-5 pm
Wednesday 8/22
Overland Park, 8am-4pm
Lenexa, 11am-12 pm
Roeland Park, 5-6:30 pm
Thursday 8/23
Overland Park, 8am-4pm
Friday 8/24
Overland Park, 8am-4pm
