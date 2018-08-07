Municipal courts hold amnesty event

Municipal courts throughout Johnson County will conduct a warrant amnesty event from Saturday to Aug. 24.

Individuals with a warrant may appear in their designated court, at the specified time, to have their warrant canceled and warrant fee waived.

Shawnee Municipal Court will hold the event from 2-6 p.m. Aug. 20.

Individuals appearing in court during the amnesty event will not be arrested on warrants from other participating Johnson County Municipal Courts prior to that court’s Amnesty event.

Prosecutors will be available to assist with the resolution of cases.

Please note all warrants remain active until resolved and can be served by an officer at any time you have contact with police, e.g. traffic stops, including during the amnesty event period.

Please contact the municipal court in which your case is pending with any questions.

Below is the schedule:

Saturday 8/11

Olathe 8am-2pm

Monday 8/13

Overland Park, 8am-4pm

De Soto, 5-7 pm

Tuesday 8/14

Overland Park, 8am-4pm

Prairie Village, 8-9 am

Leawood, 8-10 am

Merriam, 10am-12pm

Mission Hills, 5-6 pm

Wednesday 8/15

Overland Park, 8am-4pm

Fairway, 6-8 pm

Thursday 8/16

Overland Park, 8am-4pm

Prairie Village, 3-4 pm

Friday 8/17

Overland Park, 8am-4pm

Mission Woods, 8-10 am

Westwood, 8-10 am

Westwood Hills, 8-10 am

Monday 8/20

Overland Park, 8am-4pm

Olathe, 8-10 am

Shawnee, 2-6 pm

Tuesday 8/21

Overland Park, 8am-4pm

Prairie Village, 8-9 am

Spring Hill, 8-11am

Merriam, 10am-12pm

Mission, 1-5 pm

Wednesday 8/22

Overland Park, 8am-4pm

Lenexa, 11am-12 pm

Roeland Park, 5-6:30 pm

Thursday 8/23

Overland Park, 8am-4pm

Friday 8/24

Overland Park, 8am-4pm