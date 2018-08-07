Shawnee resident appointed to judge

Kansas Secretary of Labor Lana Gordon approved Troy Larson, of Shawnee, for the position of Kansas Department of Labor Administrative Law Judge, Workers Compensation Division in Lenexa.

Larson’s nomination was submitted by the Workers Compensation and Employment Security Boards Nominating Committee to fill the position previously held by Judge Steven Howard who retired in March after serving 27 years.

Larson worked as a Research Attorney for the Kansas Court of Appeals for two years before practicing law in Kansas City.

In private practice, he primarily represented employers and insurers on workers compensation claims throughout Kansas and Missouri.

Larson is a 2009 graduate of Washburn University School of Law.

He lives with his family in Shawnee.

“Troy Larson, with his experience as a research attorney and his involvement in private practice working with work comp claims, will be a excellent addition to the workers compensation staff of administrative law judges,” said Secretary of Labor Lana Gordon.