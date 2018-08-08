Detectives searching for vehicle seen near Wednesday morning homicide

Kansas City Metro Squad detectives are asking for the public's help locating a vehicle which was seen in the area of Wednesday morning's homicide in western Shawnee.

On Thursday, Detective Brian Peters of the Olathe Police Department and spokesperson for the KC Metro Squad says detectives are searching for a white four-door GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck which was seen in the area of 51st Place and Monticello Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

"The vehicle was driven by a male and may have information pertaining to this investigation," Det. Peters said in a news release.

Shawnee Police turned the investigation into Wednesday morning's homicide over to the Kansas City area Metro Squad on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as, 57-year-old, Shawnee resident David J. Paterno

Major Sam Larson of the Shawnee Police Department says officers were called to an address in the 21900 block of West 51st Place on reports of a physical disturbance shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

"On arrival, officers found a 57-year-old male with severe injuries," Major Larson said in a news release. "Shawnee officers rendered medical aid to the victim and performed CPR on him until Johnson County Med-Act arrived to treat him."

Med-Act transported Paterno to Overland Park Regional Medical Center, with the assistance of Shawnee firefighters, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KC Metro Squad at 913-742-6090 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The KC Metro Squad is made up of detectives from across the Kansas City area.

Wednesday morning's incident is the city's second homicide in 2018. The city's first homicide was July 14 in the 11400 block of West 69th Street.

