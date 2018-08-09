Hereford House named best steakhouse in Kansas

Popular culinary website The Daily Meal recently named Hereford House the best steakhouse in the state of Kansas.

To track down the best steakhouses in every state, it consulted its annual ranking of America’s 50 best steakhouses, which is compiled by judging more than 200 steakhouses on strict criteria.

Then, to fill out the map, it examined each remaining state’s culinary scene, grading all the leading steakhouses by those same criteria:

Is the meat sourced reputably and USDA Choice or Prime?

Is it dry-aged, and if not, is it as high-quality as can be?

Is it served at the proper doneness without fail and with a touch of ceremony?

How are the side dishes and other supporting players?

Is it revered by locals and out-of-towners alike?

The online magazine excluded chains such as Capital Grille and LongHorn.

When it came to selecting Hereford House as the top selection for Kansas, the website states:

"At this 60-year-old steakhouse, steaks are raised locally, hand cut, and Certified Angus; let your server know exactly how big you want your steak or prime rib to be, and it’s all yours. Aside from Kansas City strip, ribeye, top sirloin, prime rib, porterhouse, and filet, country fried steaks, pork ribs, and burgers are also favorites."

For more information, click here.