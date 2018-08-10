Ryan’s Buffet closes in Shawnee

A popular American comfort food restaurant in Shawnee is no longer in business.

Ryan’s Buffet, a local favorite for many years, closed abruptly this past weekend to accommodate the end of their lease.



The remaining assets are being offered to the general public through a strategic partnership with Auction Nation, a national online auction company.



“It is sad to see this location close its doors since so many local patrons have been coming here for years,” says Mats Myhre, a spokesperson for Auction Nation. “This is an amazing opportunity not only for people in the restaurant industry but for patrons and the general public alike to bid on and purchase the assets from Ryan’s Buffet”.

Ryan’s is a part of Buffets LLC which is comprised of Ryan’s Buffet, HomeTown Buffet, Country Buffet, Fire Mountain Buffet, and Old Country Buffet.



Buffets LLC continues with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings by restructuring its debts and liabilities and strengthening its operations by continuing to close weaker restaurants.



The Shawnee location was the last Ryan’s location in Kansas.

Few items were taken to other locations and all remaining assets of the Ryan’s Buffet in Shawnee will be auctioned off in an online auction through the website AuctionNation.com

“Each store contains everything from kitchen equipment and smallwares to furniture and decor.” says Chris Rushford, auction manager. “To be able to bid on the entire Shawnee Ryan’s Buffet is an amazing opportunity for anyone in the restaurant business."

The former Ryan’s Buffet building is located at 10810 W 75th St.



All bidding will take place on the AuctionNation.com website and is online now through the morning of Aug. 14.



Registration is free, open to the public and only takes a few minutes.



There will be an open house preview Friday from 9am until the end of the auction at 12pm.

For full details and a complete schedule of the Shawnee Ryan’s Buffet liquidation auction visit AuctionNation.com.