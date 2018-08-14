Mill Valley football mothers turn out in big numbers for eighth annual Mom’s Huddle

Over the past few seasons, the Mill Valley football team has rarely broke out of a huddle on the offensive side of the ball due to the Jaguars’ up-tempo style of play.

But that doesn’t mean head coach Joel Applebee doesn’t enjoy a long huddle to make sure everyone is on the same page. One of Applebee’s favorite huddles occurred on Friday, as he gathered with nearly 80 Mill Valley football mothers for the program’s eighth annual Mom’s Huddle.

“It’s a lot of fun. I really think the moms really enjoy this,” Applebee said. “I think they get a lot out of it, too, to be honest with you and they learn a lot. In the end it’s really about getting everybody together and just enjoying and getting to know new people and being a part of what we call our Jaguar football family.”

After quick opening statements from Applebee and Mom’s Huddle co-sponsors Julie Marsh and Rochelle Hartwick, all of the mothers present were gradually asked to stand as the grade of their sons was called out. The group of freshman moms was one of the largest in attendance, and there were also a handful of Junior Jag and middle school mothers. While Marsh and Hartwick were excited to see several mothers who have attended in the past, they were really encouraged to have a lot of first-time attendees.

“I think it’s definitely for freshmen moms. It introduces them to the program to know what it’s going to be about,” Rochelle Hartwick, who is the mother of Tyler Hartwick, said. “Seasoned moms, it’s a time for us to get together and have a little fun before the season.”

Friday marked Marsh and Hartwick’s first time as being co-sponsors of Mom’s Huddle, but their predecessor was also in attendance in Eleanor Lim-Midyett. She was given the microphone to give a shoutout to one of the Jaguars’ most loyal supporters.

“We have a special guest here today,” Lim- Midyett, who is the mother of Eli Midyett, said. “Someone who is the ultimate Jaguar football mom and who comes to as many games as possible and cheers the boys on for as long as I’ve been in the program, and that’s been since the very first year coach Applebee coached here. Today is Linda Applebee’s birthday.”

Linda Applebee wasn’t the only family member of a Mill Valley coach in attendance. Joel Applebee took some time to introduce his staff to all of the mothers so that they could see the coaches who work with their sons.

“These guys work really, really hard for your sons. When I hire guys, I look at character No. 1 because ultimately that’s what I want,” Joel Applebee said. “I want high-character people that are going to work very, very hard. All of these guys have tremendous character and we’re excited to have them.”

A few raffle items were given out after the coaches were introduced, but the coaches were just starting to get involved. Offensive coordinator Zach McFall and defensive coordinator Drew Hudgins broke down the assignments of each position in a few of the Jaguars’ formations with the help of several position coaches and a few players — Dustyn Sweet, Ethan Carr, Christian Roth, Tyler Dean, Cade Clauder and Derek Wiedner.

The floor was then open for the mothers to ask McFall and Hudgins a few questions. Joel Applebee made it clear that were no such things as stupid questions to make all of the moms feel comfortable as they gained some knowledge of the game. Even Lim-Midyett chimed in with a question about how the Jaguars study film, and Hudgins was more than ready to answer it.

“I think last year was a great example for us defensively. Through the first part of the year, there wasn’t a huge buy-in to that (film),” Hudgins said. “We had a young group. The guys just wanted to go out and play. It took a lot to convince them that you have to do a lot in that film room to prepare.

“One of my favorite sayings is, ‘The separation is in the preparation.’ The more prepared you are on Friday through your scouting and your film, the faster you are going to play. It’s not necessarily the fastest runner that’s the fastest player in the game. It’s usually the one that’s the most mentally prepared and seeing things the fastest and can attack things and process what is happening in front of them.”

The Mill Valley mothers proved that they were listening closely to Hudgins and McFall, as Joel Applebee quizzed them over the positions after each of his coordinators finished their speeches. The players also came prepared with some trivia questions to test the football knowledges of the moms, and they passed with flying colors.

“How many points for a touchdown?” Sweet asked as the first question.

“Six,” several moms blurted out before raising their hands.

Along with Mom’s Huddle being designed to enhance the football knowledge of Mill Valley mothers, it is also meant to highlight some specifics of the MV program. Rather than mention a few key players to the Jaguars’ recent success or discuss some big games during Mill Valley’s state championship runs in 2015 and 2016, Joel Applebee went over a few things that each player has thrived at to make the program stronger.

“In the last three years, we have been 13-1 in the playoffs. The only reason I bring that up is because that’s the month of November,” the Mill Valley football coach said. “What does that mean? We’ve gone through an entire season. Our kids have played 14 games the last three years in the playoffs and it’s because we have remained healthy. That’s the No. 1 reason.”

With the health of their sons being on the minds of the mothers throughout the season, Joel Applebee went into further detail of how the Jaguars have been able to limit injuries. The Mill Valley coach attributed three main factors to keeping his players healthy.

“No. 1 is the way we lift. Our kids lift the right way and understand how important that is,” he said. "The buy-in to that is unbelievable. They’ve had a lot of success because they’re staying safe and they’re staying healthy. You have to do that to stay healthy.

“No. 2 is what I just talked about is the way we’ve taught how to tackle. We keep the head out of the game as much as we can. That’s a lot of how we stay healthy as well.

“The third thing is that our kids do a great job of taking care of their bodies, and it’s because of you guys. When they get home they understand that they need to go to bed. I know sometimes they probably stay up a little later than they should, but they need to go to bed because they need to get a good nights sleep. It’s very, very important to them staying healthy. I really can’t stress that enough how important sleep is. Not only for academics, but also athletics. Sleep is extremely important. Those three things they have bought into. That’s the reason why I truly believe we’ve had the success we’ve had.”

Joel Applebee also highlighted some exciting upcoming changes for the Mill Valley football program. The Jaguar football players will be one of the big beneficiaries of the bond issue that was passed to improve several USD 232 facilities.

“They’re going to build a new field house on the south end, which is going to be awesome. It’s just for us,” he said. “The visitors are still going to dress down in the north end. There will be new concessions, restrooms, new everything down there.

“The idea right now is there will be two buildings — one will be all concessions and bathrooms and some storage and an official’s locker room, and the other one will be coaches offices and the locker room. It will be really, really nice. We’re really excited to get that going.”

A new press box and expanded seating are two other renovations expected to be made around the football stadium. Joel Applebee was also eager about how a new gymnasium, weight room, wrestling room and theater would enhance athletics and academics at Mill Valley. He gave a tour of the weight room and locker room before the mothers and coaches rounded out the night with a group photo on the field.

In years past, the mothers have gone through some basic drills led by the players and coaches, but they elected not to do so on Friday because of the heat. The Mom’s Huddle concluded with dinner at Sombrero’s Mexican Cantina.

“The drinks and taco bar, that’s always fun with the social part of it,” Julie Marsh, who is the mother of Cooper Marsh, said. “Just meeting other moms so that when we’re up in the stands, we know each other.”