Power restored following large outage in northern Shawnee

Kansas City Power and Light crews have restored power to everyone in northern Shawnee after a large outage.

The outage covered an area from near Quivira Road on the east side and west to nearly Lackman. It extended north to 50th Street and to near 60th Street on the south.

The lights went our shortly after 9 p.m. and service was restored about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

At its peak, KCP&L's outage map showed approximately 1,300 Shawnee customers without power.

A KCP&L crew in the area told Operation 100 News that they were still working to determine what caused the outage, but believed it was possibly weather-related.

