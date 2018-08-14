Shawnee police vehicles sport new design to embrace mission statement

The Shawnee Police Department has added new graphics on its fleet of 30 marked patrol vehicles featuring the department’s recently updated Mission Statement “Serving our Community with Purpose and Care”.



Shawnee Police Chief Rob Moser said “In late 2017, a cross section of police department employees convened to develop an updated Mission Statement for our department. The effort was led by Captain Jason Brunner, commander of the Staff Services Bureau, with the goal of making it a more succinct expression defining our commitment to work with the community, and the comprehensive services to be provided.



“We wanted the Mission Statement to define our purpose, and inspire support for that purpose.”

The department began adding the new design to its vehicles earlier this year and it will continue until all 30 are completed.