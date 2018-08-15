Local artist features work in Overland Park exhibit

Former long-time Shawnee resident and current Lenexa artist Catherine Kirkland is featuring her work in an exhibit titled “What’s the Point?” at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave.

It has also recently been accepted into the Open Spaces Kansas City expanded fields listing.

Opens Spaces is a contemporary art experience with visual creations and performances by local, national and international artists transforming the Kansas City metro into an art destination for nine weeks, from Aug. 25-Oct. 28.

Kirkland’s exhibit is located in the Creative Commons at the Arts and Heritage Center and it runs through Sept. 22.

Admission to the Creative Commons is free.

While at the Center, for an admission fee of $5, you will have the opportunity to visit two museums as well: the Overland Park History museum and the Johnson County History Museum featuring the mid-century all-electric house.