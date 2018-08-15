Archive for Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Shawnee students awarded scholarships
August 15, 2018
A few Shawnee students are among the winners of general academic scholarships for the 2019-19 academic year from Fort Hays State University.
Hope Sulzman, a 2018 Mill Valley High School graduate, received a $3,500 Presidential Award of Distinction.
Sulzman plans to major in foreign language.
Parker Kelley, a 2018 St. James Academy graduate, received a $500 Academic Opportunity Award in teacher education.
Kelley plans to major in elementary education.
Stephen Tujague, a 2016 St. James Academy graduate, received a $1,500 FHSU Transfer Student Award.
Tujague plans to major in economics.
