Shawnee students make a ‘splash’ at K-State

Members of the Kansas State University Fountain Wars Team, a creative design team from the college of engineering, brought home third-place honors in a recent international competition.

It’s the seventh time in past eight years a team from Kansas State University has finished in the top three in the Fountain Wars Competition, a segment of the G.B. Gunlogson Student Environmental Design Competition.

Awards are based on combined scores of written report, video abstract, oral presentation, construction, technical tasks and an aesthetic display.

The following Shawnee students were on the 2018 Fountain Wars team: Devon Bandad, graduate student in biological and agricultural engineering; Teddy Gillespie, junior in biological systems engineering; Charlie Hamilton, junior in electrical engineering, and Jessica Stanton, junior in biosystems engineering.