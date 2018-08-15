Washburn recognizes spring 2018 graduates, honor students

Washburn University recently released the names of students who made the spring 2018 President’s List.

The Shawnee area honorees are: Amelia Anderton, Joseph Bryden, Michaela Dervin, Emily Easum, Madison King, Anna Lang, Lacie Myers, Lexie Myers, Brady Skeens and Emma Wetzel.

The university also released the names of its spring 2018 graduates.

The Shawnee area graduates are: Olivia Mayberry, Associate of Science in occupational therapy assistant; Adam Schilling, Bachelor of Applied Science in technology administration; Carol Woodard, Bachelor of Applied Science in human services; Brady Skeens, Bachelor of Business Administration in management and finance; Machaela Geither, Bachelor of Health Science in health services administration; Allison Stanchik, Bachelor of Health Science in health services administration; Tanner Hinderliter; Bachelor of Science in nursing; Taylor Schmidt, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Jessica Tharp, Bachelor of Science in Biology and Biochemistry; Morgan Riley, Bachelor of Social Work in social work; Sandra Chacey, Master of Health Science in health care education; Madison Bangs, Master of Social Work in social work and Haylee Wiggins, Master of Social Work in social work.