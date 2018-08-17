Archive for Friday, August 17, 2018
Family-owned bus service ready for ‘back to school’ season
August 17, 2018
Now that the new school year has begun, cheerful yellow school buses once again dot the streets of Shawnee.
Many of those buses belong to DS Bus Lines, a family-owned Bonner Springs business with more than 150 years of experience in the transportation industry.
Its Shawnee Mission facility is nestled in the heart of downtown Merriam at 5519 Merriam Drive.
Friday marked DS Bus Lines’ second year contracting with the Shawnee Mission School District.
For the past month, the Merriam facility has faced a whirlwind as dozens of school bus drivers were hired and certified and trained. The company now has all its routes covered for the Shawnee Mission School District.
But, the search for drivers is a never-ending process.
It is always looking for new hires.
Requirements for the job include:
Must be 21 years of age and have a valid driver’s license
Good driving record, no DUI in the past 10 years
Must be able to pass Motor Vehicle Record check, Criminal Background check, Physical and Drug Screen
Must enjoy working with children
The benefits include:
$16.80 starting wage (more with experience)
No Experience necessary
Paid training provided
Paid Holidays
Benefits provided including child ride along program
Part time hours/Flexible schedule (no nights, weekends or holidays)
“It’s a great position for anyone, whether you’re a parent or retiree,” said Kayla Miller, director of safety and training for DS Bus Lines.
In addition to seeking new hires, the company is excited to kick off another school year.
“Summer went by fast, but we’re ready to go,” Miller said.
To apply for a job in person, visit DS Bus Lines at 5519 Merriam Drive or learn more information online at dsbuslines.com.
