Family-owned bus service ready for ‘back to school’ season

Now that the new school year has begun, cheerful yellow school buses once again dot the streets of Shawnee.

Many of those buses belong to DS Bus Lines, a family-owned Bonner Springs business with more than 150 years of experience in the transportation industry.

Its Shawnee Mission facility is nestled in the heart of downtown Merriam at 5519 Merriam Drive.

Friday marked DS Bus Lines’ second year contracting with the Shawnee Mission School District.

For the past month, the Merriam facility has faced a whirlwind as dozens of school bus drivers were hired and certified and trained. The company now has all its routes covered for the Shawnee Mission School District.

But, the search for drivers is a never-ending process.

It is always looking for new hires.

Requirements for the job include:

Must be 21 years of age and have a valid driver’s license

Good driving record, no DUI in the past 10 years

Must be able to pass Motor Vehicle Record check, Criminal Background check, Physical and Drug Screen

Must enjoy working with children

The benefits include:

$16.80 starting wage (more with experience)

No Experience necessary

Paid training provided

Paid Holidays

Benefits provided including child ride along program

Part time hours/Flexible schedule (no nights, weekends or holidays)

“It’s a great position for anyone, whether you’re a parent or retiree,” said Kayla Miller, director of safety and training for DS Bus Lines.

In addition to seeking new hires, the company is excited to kick off another school year.

“Summer went by fast, but we’re ready to go,” Miller said.

To apply for a job in person, visit DS Bus Lines at 5519 Merriam Drive or learn more information online at dsbuslines.com.