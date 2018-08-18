Police from across Johnson County converge on Mission Hills after shots fired

Prairie Village Police say they were called to 3000 block of West 69th Street at 3:33 Saturday morning on a report of a mental disturbance.

Officers arrived and contacted a man who was armed with a handgun.

"The subject fired shots and fled the area on foot," Prairie Village Police Captain Byron Roberson said in a news release. "A perimeter was set up with the assistance of a number of outside agencies."

Officers from across Johnson County responded to the calls for assistance from the Prairie Village officers who had contacted the man.

Those officers set surrounded the north side of the Indian Hills Golf Course and the Country Club at 6847 Tomahawk Road. Several employees were evacuated from the building and moved to a nearby parking lot, just outside of the search area.

Recorded radio traffic from the officers in the area indicated that officers continued to hear sporadic gunfire through the first two hours that they were searching for the man.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department sent an armored vehicle with a small team of officers to assist, as did the Olathe and Overland Park Police Departments.

Lenexa Police and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office both sent officers with drones to search from above.

Police from as far away as Olathe sent officers to assist in surrounding the search area.

About 6:30 a.m., Prairie Village officers spotted the man going door-to-door along 69th Street, near where officers initially contacted him.

Police say he was then taken into custody without incident.

"The subject was transported to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation and pending charges through the Johnson County District Attorney's Office," Capt. Roberson said in the release.

