Lenexa Police investigating overnight death

Shawnee police officers and firefighters assisted with an armed disturbance and a house fire at a Lenexa residence early Sunday morning.

Lenexa Police confirmed to Operation 100 News the incident in the 15300 block of West 84th Street was a suicide.

Recorded radio traffic from the Shawnee Police Department indicates Lenexa officers were called to an address on West 84th Street, west of Lackman Road, on reports of an armed disturbance around 12:10 Sunday morning.

Firefighters also responded to a house fire on the scene.

Lenexa Police requested emergency assistance from Shawnee police at the scene. The Kansas Highway Patrol also responded to the call for assistance.

Danny Chavez, the public information officer for the Lenexa Police Department, said, "it was a suicide."

Chavez declined to comment any further on the incident.

Firefighters from Lenexa, Shawnee, and Overland Park responded to the same address at 12:26 a.m. and initially staged in the area until police could confirm the scene was secure for them to enter the neighborhood.

Several officers were still walking around the neighborhood with rifles when firefighters first arrived on the scene.

Operation 100 News has reached out to the Lenexa Fire Department for more information regarding the fire side of the incident and will continue to update the story as more details become available.

Damage to the home's exterior appeared minor, with most of the windows remaining intact. The only openings on the house were the front door and open garage doors.

On the scene, light smoke could be seen coming from the home's garage doors and front door. Firefighters opened upstairs windows to let more smoke out.

Neighbors told Operation 100 News they heard gunshots and a man yelling about a fire.

One neighbor said the man, who she knows as a resident of the home, was sitting in a chair, looking at the house as he shouted about a fire and shooting a gun into the air.

On scene, police could be seen covering an area in the driveway with a large blue tarp. At one point, officers held up the tarp, to block the neighbors' view as Johnson County Med-Act looked at the person who was under it.

Check back with this report for updates on the house fire.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.