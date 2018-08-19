Shawnee police officer spots early-morning restaurant fire

Shawnee Fire is investigating after something in the kitchen area of the Shawnee Mission Parkway Applebee's caught fire early Sunday morning.

Fire Marshal Corey Sands says a Shawnee police officer was driving through the area about 3:30 a.m. when he smelled what he thought to be burning plastic.

The officer checked the area and discovered that light smoke was filling the Applebee's at 11500 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

"Firefighters responded and extinguished a fire in the kitchen area," Sands said. "No one was injured."

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. Damage is estimated at $25,000.

Sands says the Applebee's will remain closed until the damage can be repaired and the Kansas Department of Agriculture can complete an inspection of the business.

Firefighters from the Overland Park Fire Department and Consolidated Fire District No. 2 assisted Shawnee firefighters at the scene.

