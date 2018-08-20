Suspect quickly arrested following Monday morning stabbing

Shawnee Police confirm that they are investigating after a man was stabbed by an acquaintance this morning in a Shawnee apartment complex.

Major Sam Larson says officers were called to the 11700 block of West 76th Street, Carlyle Apartments, to investigate a reported stabbing around 9 a.m.

"The male suspect was known by the male victim and fled the scene," Maj. Larson said in response to questions from Operation 100 News. "Officers located the suspect on foot in the area, and he was taken into custody without incident."

Johnson County Med-Act Public Information Officer Alyson Angell confirms the one person was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with critical injuries.

"We had the suspect in custody pretty quickly, about four minutes, after our first officers arrived," Maj. Larson said in an email to Operation 100 News.

Maj. Larson said the man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Parents of Trailridge Middle School students received an email from Principal Heath Sigg informing them that the school was placed on an "external lockdown" for less than 10 minutes.

"The external lockdown concluded during first hour," Principal Sigg said in his message. "Classes were able to continue as normal during the external lockdown."

Sigg also thanked the Lenexa Police Department and School Resource Officer Hoch for guidance during the nearby incident.

The Shawnee Police Department's Investigations Bureau continues to investigate the incident.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.