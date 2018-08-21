Person “getting needed help” following overnight disturbance and standoff

Shawnee Police confirm they have now located a man who was involved in a late-night disturbance, which led to an overnight standoff.

In a news release overnight, Sergeant Steve Walsh said officers responded to a home in the 6500 block of Cottonwood Drive about 11:10 p.m. Monday on a reported disturbance.

At the time of the release, Sergeant Walsh said, "officers are talking with a non-compliant person in the house."

Major Sam Larson confirms to Operation 100 News that the initial disturbance was reported to be an "armed suicidal subject."

Officers from the department's STAR team were called out to the area around 1 a.m. STAR stands for Special Tactics And Response.

Around 5:20 a.m. radio traffic indicated that officers believed the man they had been trying to talk to had slipped through their perimeter and was walking away from the area.

Police remained in the neighborhood, looking for the man until around 6 a.m. when they tweeted, "the situation has been resolved and there is no danger to the community. Police are leaving the area."

At 8:27 a.m. police confirmed to Operation 100 News that the man they had been trying to talk to had not been located.

In an email at 10:07 a.m., Major Larson informed Operation 100 News, "the person has been located and is getting needed help."

Larson says no criminal charges are expected.

