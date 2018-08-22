St. James girls tennis wins Catholic doubles quad

PRAIRIE VILLAGE — St. James Academy seniors Tara Devine and Kaley Coffman played their first tennis matches as doubles partners on Tuesday in the Catholic quad at Harmon Park, but it didn’t take long for them to look like they were in midseason form.

After knocking off some rust in an 8-4 win over St. Thomas Aquinas’ Abby Owens and Bridget Hanrahan and an 8-6 victory against Hayden’s Sara Comstock and Julia Hammes, Coffman and Devine felt much more comfortable playing together in their 8-1 triumph over Bishop Miege’s Riley Hagen and Kelsey Walls.

The senior duo accounted for three of the Thunder’s seven victories to help St. James sweep its opening quad.

“Kaley and Tara being our seniors are going to be great senior leaders,” St. James coach Amy Fangman said. “We’ve got a lot to work on, but we’ll do a lot of different combinations and hopefully we’ll find that magic combination again to do really well at the end of the season.”

Devine returns to the court this fall as the Thunder’s most experienced varsity player and is one of two members back from last year’s state championship team. The St. James senior placed sixth in doubles at state with Meredith Bierbaum. Devine and Bierbaum each had their certain strengths to become a successful doubles team, but it all started with one specific trait: communication.

The more Devine and Coffman communicated, the better they played on Tuesday. That was evident during a point in their first game against Hagen and Walls. Devine hustled for a well-placed return, but rather than just watching Miege’s ensuing shot, she yelled out a few words of encouragement to Coffman — who was positioned for an overhead slam.

“Go for it!” Devine shouted.

Coffman did just that to finish off the point.

“I think that (communication) was honestly the way we could get our flow,” Devine said. “It took us a little bit in the first match, but it’s the first match of the season. I think we have a lot to work on, but we’re going to be ready for the next match.”

Also going undefeated for the Thunder at the all-doubles format quad were Taylor Jarvis and Maddie Mayfield. Jarvis and Mayfield defeated Hayden’s Rhen Calhoon and Kayla Simons, 8-4, and Miege’s Jacqueline Bryson and Delaney Pepin, 8-6.

“Taylor and Maddie have opposite strengths,” Fangman said. “Taylor really plays that baseline well, and Maddie is really aggressive at the net. They did make a good combination today, and that’s what we’re looking at.”

Fangman mixed things up a little bit for the Thunder’s other four matches. Madi Biondo went 2-0 while partnering up with Lexi Rasmussen and Molly Book. Biondo and Rasmussen coasted to an 8-0 win over Aquinas’ Lauren Johnson and Lily Clune. Biondo and Book then returned to the court to upend Miege’s Kaitlyn Thrul and Olivia Hayward, 8-1.

The lone two losses for the Thunder came at the hands of Aquinas’ Sarah Gay and Morgan Derley and Hayden’s Jenny Voegeli and Allyson Meier. Gay and Derley topped Book and Kathleen Shepard, 8-5. Voegeli and Meier defeated Rasmussen and Shepard, 8-2.

Fangman was particularly encouraged with the Thunder’s all-around performance considering that the team missed a few practices while going to watch the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The mixture of fun and learning made it a very enjoyable experience for the members of the team who made the trip.

“They really do learn a lot from it because the whole weekend all they talk about is, ‘Oh, I’ve got to go back and work on this.’ They got to see (Roger) Federer and (Novak) Djokovic,” Fangman said. “We got to watch a lot of the doubles that we don’t really know the names for, but they got to watch their movement and their formation. There were so many times they were like, ‘Oh! I get that, coach.’ We joke about playing like Federer and Djokovic, and we just try to make a lot of fun out of it because at the end of the day — win or lose — you still go home and do homework and eat dinner and go to school the next day.”

While Coffman and Devine didn’t go to Cincinnati, Coffman had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go to the French Open in June.

“I saw the women’s semifinals and the men’s quarterfinals, so it was really neat to see all of these people be interested in tennis, too, and just getting into it and seeing the proper way to play,” Coffman said.

Fangman’s squad will get the chance to get an ample amount of practice in with the Thunder’s next varsity competitions scheduled for Aug. 30. The Thunder will add singles players Gabbi Taylor — who placed seventh at state last year — and Megan Ward to the mix as they compete at quads at Hayden and the College Boulevard Activity Center.