Mill Valley girls golf wins Jaguar Invitational

During the 2017 girls golf season, Mill Valley had two golfers consistently finish in the top 10 between Sarah Lawson and Bella Hadden.

Lawson and Hadden helped the Jaguars be competitive last year, but more importantly set an example for underclassmen Hannah Davie, Ava Van Inwegen, Megan Haymaker and Caroline Lawson. While Hadden — the 2017 state runner-up — is now starting her collegiate career at Central Missouri, the newest member of the MV golf team stepped right into the No. 1 spot at the Jaguar Invitational on Wednesday at Shawnee Golf & Country Club.

Mill Valley freshman Libby Green fired a fourth-place round of 76 to headline the trio of Jaguars who medaled. Sarah Lawson and Van Inwegen followed in fifth and seventh with respective rounds of 79 and 85 to help the Jaguars win their home tournament by 15 strokes. Wednesday marked the first time in Mill Valley history that all six golfers broke 100.

Davie (12th place, round of 88), Haymaker (28th, 97) and Caroline Lawson (29th, 98) rounded out the golfers in action for the Jaguars.

“We’re really proud of everybody,” Green said. “We’re happy for each other. It’s just great that we got to win and we all did really good.”

Green was pleased with several aspects of her first high school tournament, but felt she could have shot even lower the 4-over if she sank some makable putts.

“If I just work on my putting, I’ll be good,” Green said.

The Mill Valley freshman had an exciting end of her summer on the course to help get prepared for high school golf. Green competed in the 13-14-year-old girls division of the Optimist International Junior Golf Championships at PGA National in Florida. She had hoped to finish higher on the leaderboard than 54th, but Green’s finish didn’t put much of a damper on her experience.

As Green continued to gear up for her freshman season, she felt it was important to not put any specific expectations on herself.

“I just want to do the best that I can do,” Green said. “I don’t really want to say, ‘Oh, I want to get first place.’ I do want to win, but I just want to do my personal best.”

Green and the Jaguars attributed some of their success to being able to start the season on their home course. Another big help for Green during the first two weeks of practice has been getting some pointers from Sarah Lawson.

“Sarah is the team captain,” Green said. “She really helps us a lot. She’s just really nice and knows a lot about golf.”

Comer paces St. James to 3rd

Finishing one place ahead of Green was St. James Academy junior Allison Comer, who carded a round of 2-over, 74.

Comer also had the chance to cap off her summer at the Optimist tournament, as she competed in the 15-18-year-old girls division. The confidence of a strong summer for Comer carried over into the Jaguar Invitational. Comer improved by 32 shots from last year’s season-opening tournament to lead the Thunder to third place.

“I’m feeling really good,” Comer said. “I feel like my driving has gotten a lot better over the summer. I just got a new putter, so that helped today, too.”

The St. James just missed a few long birdie putts, but she didn’t have anything to complain about with her new putter.

“My putting was really good,” Comer said. “Just getting myself close on the first putts and having a tap-in par.”

Comer was joined in the top 10 by freshman Beth Green, who finished sixth with a round of 82.

“It’s really nice,” Comer said of Green joining the Thunder. “She’s a great addition to the team, so I’m excited to see what she can do.”

Kelly Krebs came in as the Thunder’s No. 3 golfer after finishing 17th with a round of 93. Jane Grant followed in 23rd with a round of 96, and Alex Cozzitorto placed 38th with a round of 104.

“It’s a really solid start,” Comer said. “I know some of the girls were like, ‘Oh, I did so bad,’ but I think we can keep improving throughout the season.”

Johnson guides SMNW to tie for 6th

Shawnee Mission Northwest sophomore Julie Johnson couldn’t quite believe her final score when she added it up on her scorecard.

Johnson had never broken 100 at any tournament during her freshman campaign, and after not finishing the last few holes as strong as she would’ve hoped, she had her doubts that she’d be able to achieve that feat on Wednesday.

The SM Northwest sophomore was all smiles after finishing 27th with a round of 97, which guided the Cougars to a tie for sixth place.

“I was really surprised, actually,” Johnson said. “I didn’t do so well in the end on the back half of it, but I guess I just pulled it out in the end. I’m really happy with my score.”

Consistently hitting fairways paid dividends for Johnson. The Cougars’ top finisher felt good off the tee, and hopes to build off of that going forward.

“I was really happy with my driving and my irons,” Johnson said. “They went nice and straight. I need to work on my putting and chipping a little bit more, but it’s not much to improve on.”

Johnson also made an immediate impact on the SM Northwest swimming team last spring, but her love for the game of golf has continued to grow as well thanks to her mother, Ann (Holbrook) Johnson.

“She’s a big influence on me. She kind of introduced me into the sport,” Julie said of Ann, who golfed collegiately at KU. “She really wanted me to join the team last year, and I did. It was one of the best decisions that I made. I’m really happy to be on the team now.”

Along with being happy with her first round of the season, Johnson said that the Jaguar Invitational was a great start to the 2018 campaign for the whole SM Northwest team. Sidney Henkensiefken finished two shots back of Johnson to place 30th with a round of 97. Lizzie Weems wasn’t far behind after carding a round of 100 to place 32nd. Lauren Kelley (46th, 112) and Haley Wiercinski (51st, 117) rounded out the competitors for the Cougars.

“I’m really happy with our team because I think we’re improving,” Johnson said. “I think we’re going to be in a good place for state and all that.”