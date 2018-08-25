Today's news
Boys soccer roundup: Shawnee Mission Northwest, Mill Valley win season openers
August 25, 2018
The Shawnee Mission Northwest and Mill Valley boys soccer teams won their season openers on Friday.
The Cougars clawed past SM South, 2-1. Edy Alvarado drilled home a penalty kick with 9:19 remaining to break a 1-1 tie. Alvarado's PK came four minutes after Omar Sanyang knotted it up for the Raiders on a penalty kick.
Cole Slack also put one in the back of the net for the Cougars. Next up for SM Northwest is a Fat Cat tournament first round matchup against Blue Valley Northwest at 6 p.m. Tuesday on BV West's sub-varsity field.
Mill Valley shut out Gardner-Edgerton, 4-0. Ian Carroll, Jake Ashford, Riley Ferguson and Yahel Anderson scored a goal apiece for the Jaguars. Aidan Veal notched the shutout.
The Jaguars will try to keep rolling at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when they play host to Bishop Miege.
