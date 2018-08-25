Boys soccer roundup: Shawnee Mission Northwest, Mill Valley win season openers

The Shawnee Mission Northwest and Mill Valley boys soccer teams won their season openers on Friday.

The Cougars clawed past SM South, 2-1. Edy Alvarado drilled home a penalty kick with 9:19 remaining to break a 1-1 tie. Alvarado's PK came four minutes after Omar Sanyang knotted it up for the Raiders on a penalty kick.

Cole Slack also put one in the back of the net for the Cougars. Next up for SM Northwest is a Fat Cat tournament first round matchup against Blue Valley Northwest at 6 p.m. Tuesday on BV West's sub-varsity field.

Mill Valley shut out Gardner-Edgerton, 4-0. Ian Carroll, Jake Ashford, Riley Ferguson and Yahel Anderson scored a goal apiece for the Jaguars. Aidan Veal notched the shutout.

The Jaguars will try to keep rolling at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when they play host to Bishop Miege.