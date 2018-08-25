Today's news

Mill Valley volleyball starts season with sweep of Spring Hill

By Chris Duderstadt

August 25, 2018

The Mill Valley volleyball team kicked off its season with a three-set sweep of Spring Hill on Friday.

The Jaguars topped the Broncos, 25-10, 25-14, 25-15.

Mill Valley will go up against Blue Valley West and Shawnee Mission West on Thursday for its home-opening triangular.

