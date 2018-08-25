St. James boys soccer edges Aquinas, 1-0

OVERLAND PARK — St. James Academy senior Christian Kaufman didn’t need anyone to tell him that he had some big shoes to fill going into the Thunder’s season opener on Friday night against St. Thomas Aquinas.

Just a few accomplishments St. James alumnus and Rockhurst freshman Jake Dunsmore achieved between the pipes for the Thunder were winning a state title as a junior and earning Eastern Kansas League Goalkeeper of the Year honors as a senior.

Kaufman did his best to learn from Dunsmore, but little did he know, he wasn’t done taking tips from his predecessor while helping the Thunder edge the Saints, 1-0, to give St. James the Clevinger-Cobb Memorial Cup for the first time in the history of the trophy.

After nearly 60 scoreless minutes, Kaufman and the Thunder had their backs against the wall when the Saints were awarded a penalty kick after a foul in the 18-yard box. St. James coach Rick Enna disagreed with the referee’s decision so much that he earned a red card and was forced to leave the sidelines. Kaufman had his coach’s back, though, with a little bit of help from Dunsmore.

Before Aquinas senior Joey Caragher stepped up to take the PK, Dunsmore ran down from the stands to the fence along the sideline to yell at Kaufman which direction he thought the Saints midfielder was going to shoot. While Dunsmore played against Caragher a few times in high school ball, he was teammates with him in club with KC Fusion.

Caragher tried to sneak it in the bottom left corner just like Dunsmore told Kaufman that he would do. Kaufman lunged to his right to bat it away for one of his six saves.

“I had an idea where he (Caragher) was going to go, but he (Dunsmore) points that direction and I’m like, ‘OK. Well I trust the guy,’” Kaufman said. “He goes to a high-profile college and plays, so I might as well just follow his leadership.”

Kaufman’s save energized his teammates and the Thunder fan section. St. James used the momentum to take a 1-0 lead five minutes later. Junior Francis Nguyen played a ball into the box to Matthew Santamarina, but bounced right back to him. Nguyen then took matters into his own hands as he blasted it home for the lone goal of the match.

“It kind of bobbled out and I just saw the ball come out straight to me. In my head I’m like, ‘I’m going to score this,’” Nguyen said. “So I shot it and I scored it and the first thing I thought of was going to all of my fans. Everyone was just following me. I don’t even remember it really.”

Emotions were running high for Nguyen after scoring the goal and again after time expired, but he had the chance to gather himself shortly after the match to remember one of his biggest fans.

“I played for my grandma. She passed a couple of weeks ago,” Nguyen said. “She meant a lot to me. She lived with us and it just felt good to have something to offer up to her.”

Aquinas ramped up the intensity while going for a late equalizer, and the Saints thought they had one from sophomore Mitchell Farrar. The goal was waived off, though, after Farrar was whistled for a hand ball.

The Saints tested the St. James back line throughout the match — earning eight corner kicks in the process. Kaufman credited the play of the back line for taking some of the pressure off of him.

“I was pretty confident in my skills and was confident in our back line,” Kaufman said. “We have a really solid back line this year. Once the game got started, I just kind of got in the zone and never really looked back at my lack of experience on varsity.”

The Thunder will now turn their attention to the Fat Cat tournament, which will begin on Tuesday at Blue Valley West. St. James will take on Kansas City Christian in the first round at 6 p.m. on the sub-varsity field. The other semifinal will feature Blue Valley Northwest and Shawnee Mission Northwest. The winners of St. James/KC Christian and BV Northwest/SM Northwest will play at 5 p.m. Thursday on the stadium field. The losers will clash at 6 p.m. Thursday on the sub-varsity field.

The placing games are scheduled for Saturday, starting with the seventh-place game at 9 a.m. and wrapping up with the championship game at 3 p.m. Blue Valley West, Olathe West, Harmon and Wichita North are on the other half of the bracket.

“I think it gives us a lot of confidence, but this win doesn’t mean that we can just quit,” Nguyen said. “We have to go in next game and play exactly like we played today.”