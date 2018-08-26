Maranatha volleyball wins Burlingame tournament

The Maranatha Christian Academy volleyball team opened the season 5-0 after winning the Burlingame tournament on Saturday.

Maranatha defeated Marais des Cygnes Valley (19-25, 25-14, 25-19), Osawatomie (25-16, 25-23) and Olpe (25-16, 24-26, 25-22) in pool play. The Eagles then rallied past Lyndon (25-27, 29-27, 25-22) before taking down Olpe again in the title match (25-20, 19-25, 31-29).

The Eagles will return to the court for their home opener against Metro Academy and Class 2A’s top-ranked Heritage Christian on Sept. 4. The triangular will start with Maranatha taking on Heritage Christian at 5 p.m.