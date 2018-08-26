St. James tops De Soto in Volleyball Slam

LENEXA — Few teams in the state have developed a winning pedigree quite like the St. James volleyball program, but Thunder coach Nancy Dorsey acknowledged that the her squad’s tradition didn’t mean all that much going into Saturday’s Spectrum Sports Volleyball Slam finale match against De Soto at SJA.

As Dorsey surveyed the court before the match, it was easy for her and anyone else in the packed St. James gym to see that the Wildcats had three players standing at 6-foot-2 or taller, while the Thunder had none. De Soto’s towering senior trio of Faith Hammontree (6-foot-5), Ally Barnhart (6-foot-3) and Kaitlyn Bell (6-foot-2) all had some kills at big moments, but St. James’ stout defense helped the Thunder have an effective transition offense to match the Wildcats’ firepower.

In a matchup between two teams ranked in the top five of the Kansas Volleyball Association’s Class 5A Preseason Poll, No. 1 St. James was able to outlast No. 4 De Soto in three sets — 25-22, 23-25, 25-19.

“We’re not going to be the biggest team. We’re not going to be the most powerful. We’re not going to win warmup,” Dorsey said. “You look at their warmup versus our warmup, they won warmup. They have huge, powerful hitters. That’s not to say our hitters aren’t great because they are, but I want our hitters to be smart. I want them to see the floor and be a student of the game.”

The Thunder and Wildcats were deadlocked at 9-9 in the first set before St. James’ back row sparked a 5-0 run. Junior libero Ellie Bolton headlined the Thunder’s defensive effort with 18 digs.

“Our defense is definitely what we key on. In practice, that’s all we do (is work on) passing. We are such a cohesive unit back there,” Bolton said. “We all love each other and we want to set our teammates up for success. That’s really what it is. It’s just selflessness to get the ball up to set our hitters up for success.”

Along with trusting the likes of Addi Weybrew, Maureen Reilly and Jackie Storm joining her on the back row, Bolton has been able to play and practice with less stress to begin this season after committing to Creighton last winter. Bolton is excited about her pledge to play for a Creighton team that has played in six consecutive NCAA tournaments, but her focus is now fully on guiding the Thunder to another state title run.

“It was awesome. The recruiting process, I was in it for a year. It just feels nice to have it over with,” Bolton said. “I know I made the right decision. I can’t wait to be there. It reminds me a lot of St. James. That’s why I chose it. I’m really excited, but I’m cherishing my moments here in high school before I go out.”

While Bolton and the back row helped the Thunder build their first-set lead to as large as 18-12, the Wildcats didn’t go quietly. De Soto cut the deficit to two at three points down the stretch before St. James prevailed.

De Soto coach Lindsay Hothan was pleased with the adjustments that the Wildcats made to claw back in it late in the set.

“They’re hitting hard shots at us. We’re not going to dig the ball perfectly every time, but we’ve got to continue to work on hitting balls off of transition,” Hothan said. “We still have a lot to work on, but this is a great starting point and I’m excited to see what we’re going to do next.”

The Wildcats found themselves in a hole late in the second set as well with the Thunder holding a 21-16 advantage, but this time De Soto’s rally led to a 9-2 run to force a third and final set. Loren Hinkle and Brooke Stonestreet each had an ace to highlight the Wildcats’ surge to close out the set.

“That was a great thing for me to see. We always say no matter where we’re at in the game, it’s 0-0. You fight for every point,” Hothan said. “I really felt like they took that mindset out on the court. We’ve really got to focus on our blocking. That’s something we’re definitely going to work on this upcoming week, but I was very proud of their mentality.”

Hothan didn’t have any doubts that her team would respond well to adversity with Hinkle, Hammontree, Bell, Barnhart, Haley Cuba, Maya Bascom, Kennedy Higgins, Kendall Schmitt and Emma Chacey all being seniors.

The Wildcats were without Hammontree (transferred from Heritage Christian) and Bell (knee injury) last season. Hothan said that the additions of Hammontree and Bell have been great assets to a De Soto squad that is coming off of a 33-4 season.

“The girls have known Faith for a really long time. They grew up with her, so we have great team chemistry,” Hothan said. “It’s awesome to have Kat back. She brings a super-intense energy out on the court. This team in general is a very tight-knit team with great chemistry. It’s only good vibes.”

With the Wildcats and Thunder deadlocked at a set apiece, St. James’ middle blockers Olivia Lovett and Anna Feldkamp logged two kills each to turn a 6-6 tie to a 10-7 SJA lead. Dorsey credited the play of Lovett, Feldkamp and fellow middle Ellie Wheeler for being difference-makers in the third set. The effectiveness of Lovett, Feldkamp and Wheeler went on to open up kill opportunities for Audrey Klemp and Lauren Kropf. Klemp led St. James with 11 kills.

“I was proud of how they played and I was proud of Morgan (Miller) because she made really good decisions and she spread the ball out and she kept them guessing. We weren’t predictable. Last year we were a lot more predictable and sometimes that bit us in the behind,” Dorsey said. “I think it was really great that her selection was so smart. She did go to the middle a lot, but she should because it was working.”

The Thunder will play at home again on Tuesday when they play host to Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Shawnee Mission East. The triangular will begin at 5 p.m. with the Thunder clashing against the Crusaders.

The Wildcats will hit the road again on Tuesday for a triangular against two more of 5A’s top-10 teams. De Soto will take on No. 3 Lansing and No. 7 Basehor-Linwood. The triangular is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.