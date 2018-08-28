National PTA Honors two Shawnee area schools

The National PTA is honoring two Shawnee Mission schools for strength in parent involvement.

The Mill Creek Elementary PTA and Shawnee Mission North High School PTSA are 2018-2020 National PTA Schools of Excellence.

They are among only three schools in Kansas to earn this recognition this year.

According to the National PTA website, Schools of Excellence “are designated in recognition of their commitment to building an inclusive and welcoming school-community where all families contribute to enriching the educational experience and overall well-being for all students.”

This is the first recognition for the Mill Creek PTA and the third National PTA School of Excellence recognition for Shawnee Mission North.

The Indian Hills Middle School PTA and Belinder Elementary PTA were recognized as 2017-19 National PTA Schools of Excellence.