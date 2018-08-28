Presenters to discuss ‘Constitutional Convention’ in Overland Park on Sept. 8

Join the League of Women Voters of Johnson County to learn about the dangers a Constitutional Convention poses and why the League of Women Voters thinks opening one could harm America’s basic principles of government and citizens’ individual rights.



The presentation, “A Constitutional Convention: A Serious Threat to Our Democracy,” will be held from 9 -10 a.m. on Sept. 8 at Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf, Overland Park.

Presenters are Mark Johnson, an adjunct professor from the University of Kansas School of Law and Cille King, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Kansas.

They will describe the potential risks and ways to advocate for the rejection of a proposed Constitutional Convention.

The presentation is free and open to the public.