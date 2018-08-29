Boys soccer roundup: SMN powers past Piper; SJA tops KCC; SMNW vs. BVNW suspended; MV, DHS fall

Inclement weather roared through the Kansas City metropolitan area on Tuesday, but that didn’t halt the Shawnee Mission North, St. James, SM Northwest, Mill Valley and De Soto soccer teams from getting on the pitch.

Here’s a rundown of the action from the Shawnee area.

Shawnee Mission North 2, Piper 1

Shawnee Mission North had its season opener against Piper delayed, but it was worth the wait for the Indians as they defeated the Pirates, 2-1.

Davis Mensa and Sergio Barajas scored a goal apiece for SM North, while Jack Spencer and Sam Goldman chipped in with the assists.

The Indians (1-0) will try to keep rolling when they play host to SM South at 7 p.m. Thursday.

St. James 2, Kansas City Christian 1

St. James also picked up a 2-1 win on Tuesday after rallying past Kansas City Christian in the quarterfinals of the Fat Cat tournament at Blue Valley West.

Matthew Santamarina scored both goals for St. James.

The Thunder (2-0) will play the winner of Shawnee Mission Northwest and Blue Valley Northwest at 5 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.

Shawnee Mission Northwest 1, Blue Valley Northwest 0 (suspended)

Shawnee Mission Northwest jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first half against BV Northwest in its Fat Cat quarterfinal matchup, but the storms prevented the Cougars and Huskies from playing a full 80 minutes.

Edy Alvarado scored on an assist from Henry Fears before play was suspended. The game will resume at 5 today with eight minutes remaining in the first half.

A win would move the Cougars (1-0) to a semifinal matchup against St. James. A loss would pit SM Northwest against KC Christian in the consolation semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Bishop Miege 3, Mill Valley 2

Mill Valley knew it would get Bishop Miege’s best shot after the Jaguars handed the Stags their lone loss of last season, but the Class 4-1A defending state champions were able to get redemption with a 3-2 win over MV.

Jake Ashford and Riley Ferguson netted a goal apiece for the Jaguars.

Mill Valley (1-1) will play host to St. James at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Seaman 3, De Soto 0

De Soto suffered a 3-0 loss to Seaman in its season opener.

The Wildcats (0-1) will try to bounce back in their home opener against Lansing at 6 p.m. Thursday.