SMNW volleyball outlasts Leavenworth in five sets to win season opener

After graduating six seniors from a team that won 29 games last year, Susan Specht’s Shawnee Mission Northwest volleyball squad had several players getting their first varsity action during the Cougars’ season opener against Leavenworth on Tuesday at SMNW.

The Cougars had their backs pinned against the wall after the Pioneers coasted to a 12-point victory in the first set, but the home team responded by winning three of the next four for a 13-25, 25-7, 25-19, 17-25, 15-7 victory.

“I think considering we have a lot of new girls, we have a really great connection and we’re doing lots of bonding off the court and spending that time getting that chemistry that you need to play on the court together,” junior Rylee Garrett said. “We all just really work well together.”

As the season goes on, Garrett believes the team chemistry off and on the court will breed into confidence for the varsity newcomers. Freshman Vivian Kieffer has slid into the libero role that had been occupied by Garrett for the past two seasons. The Cougars’ other freshman, Kanoelehua Misipeka, also spent some time on the back row while contributing right away as a six-rotation player.

The Cougars showed some first-match jitters as the Pioneers ended the first set on a 9-0 run, but took complete control in the second. Senior Hannah Black gave the Cougars a spark with five of her team-high 17 kills in the second set.

“She’s a great leader by example and really carries the team with her. She does a great job for us,” said SM Northwest coach Susan Specht of Black. “Rylee is our other captain this year. She’s very loud and very expressive. Both of them together make a very dynamic duo. We’re excited to have them lead our team this year.”

Specht saw a great deal of growth from her two freshmen last season with Taylor McCarthy and Reanne DeBose playing at the top of their respective games later in the season. The SM Northwest coach is confident that Misipeka, Kieffer, seniors Whitney Dugan and Abby Madsen and sophomore Audrey Bennett will make similar strides as they become more comfortable at the varsity level.

“We’re trying to find out as a team how players work and play with each other,” Specht said. “That’s what we’re working on right now is team unity and preparing for the season.”

Garrett and Black have both competed at the highest level of high school volleyball after helping the Cougars reach the state tournament in 2016. The SM Northwest co-captains have reflected on remember some of the learning curves they had to go through as underclassmen to help their teammates be the best that they can be. Garrett felt some personal satisfaction as Misipeka started to flash a smile after making some pivotal digs late in the match.

“Knowing that we were a part of helping K gain her confidence and build up that she knew that she could do that well is really important to Hannah and I to see how we impact her,” Garrett said.

The Cougars (1-0) will be back on their home court at 6 p.m. Thursday when they play host to Class 6A’s top-ranked Blue Valley North.