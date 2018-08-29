Today's news
Volleyball roundup: SJA sweeps home triangular; DHS tops Basehor-Linwood, loses to Lansing; SMN falls to G-E
August 29, 2018
The St. James volleyball team continued its winning ways on its season-opening homestand on Tuesday after sweeping Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Shawnee Mission East in straight sets.
The Thunder (3-0, No. 1 in Class 5A) will play host to Blue Valley West (No. 6 in 6A) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
De Soto splits at Basehor-Linwood triangular
De Soto’s schedule didn’t get much easier after playing St. James in the Spectrum Sports Volleyball Slam on Saturday.
The Wildcats went up against two more top-10 teams on Tuesday at Basehor-Linwood. De Soto swept Basehor-Linwood (No. 7 in 5A) in straight sets, 25-17, 25-17, before falling to Lansing (No. 3 in 5A) in three. The Lions edged the Wildcats, 25-13, 20-25, 26-24.
De Soto (1-2, No. 4 in 5A) will begin its home slate at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a quadrangular with Louisburg (No. 3 in 4A), Manhattan (No. 8 in 6A) and Olathe West.
SM North falls to Gardner-Edgerton
Shawnee Mission North couldn’t keep pace with Gardner-Edgerton (No. 5 in 6A) in its season opener — falling to the Trailblazers, 25-9, 25-10, 25-2.
The Indians (0-1) will play host to SM South and Topeka High in a triangular that will start at 5 p.m. Thursday.
