Michaela Crowe leads SM Northwest girls tennis at SM South quad

OVERLAND PARK — Shawnee Mission Northwest girls tennis coach Morgan Moberg had a few positives to take away from the Cougars’ performance at the SM South quad on Wednesday, but the most encouraging aspect of her team’s season goes far beyond the six varsity players who were on the court for the mid-week competition.

Numbers are way up for the SM Northwest tennis program this fall, and while there is a lot of inexperience, there is plenty for Moberg to be excited about.

“We have a huge team this year. It’s bigger than we’ve had in years,” Moberg said. “It’s at 37, so we’ve booked some more JV matches to kind of grow the bottom of our team. Half of our team is sophomores and freshmen, which is kind of our growth.”

Moberg has been pleased with the leadership from the six upperclassmen varsity players who competed on Wednesday. Junior Michaela Crowe led the Cougars with a record of 2-1 at No. 1 singles. Crowe nearly went 3-0, but dropped a tiebreaker to Olathe North’s Naima Patel, 8-7 (7-2). The SM Northwest junior bounced back to defeat SM South’s Mariana Ochoa, 8-6, and Olathe Northwest’s Sydney Moore, 8-5.

Along with being the Cougars’ most-experienced varsity player, Crowe shows the most emotion of anyone on the squad. Crowe wants to continue playing with emotion, but not to the point where it’s a detriment to her performance.

“Don’t get angry as easily,” Crowe simply said when asked of some of her short-term goals.

Northwest’s No. 1 singles player has been focusing on her serve during the first couple of weeks of the season. Crowe has been confident with her groundstrokes the past three years, but also acknowledged that she can be more consistent on those as well.

“My first serve, I need to place it better and be more consistent with it,” Crowe said. “My second serve I need to spin it and not put it right in the middle of the box.”

Crowe moved up to the No. 1 singles spot after Lillian Oliver graduated last spring. Junior Emma Alexander joined Crowe in singles play on Wednesday in the No. 2 spot in the lineup. Alexander started off strong with an 8-5 victory over Olathe North’s Elle Bui before falling to SM South’s Katie Ball, 8-3, and Olathe Northwest’s Emma Andreasen, 8-2.

Alexander was effective by staying in long rallies and not committing unforced errors. That was an encouraging sign for Moberg, but she believes that Alexander can be an even tougher opponent once she gets a feel for the varsity level.

“She does have some power. She is a little timid to use it, though, so I’m trying to get her to build to try to use her power,” Moberg said. “She’s a strong player that played just JV last year — not even a varsity dual. She’s stepping up and just needs to use her power. But she’s a very skilled player that I’m excited about.”

On the doubles side, seniors Mabel Anstine and Olivia Sloan both return after being partners on last year’s team. Anstine and Sloan weren’t able to win a match, but Moberg felt that they played their best tennis at the end of the quad against Olathe Northwest’s Mallory Brown and Jocelyn Mattingly. Sloan and Anstine lost 8-4, but most of the games went to deuce between the Cougars and Ravens’ No. 1 doubles teams.

Anstine and Sloan opened the quad with an 8-4 loss to Olathe North’s Kahe Janzen and Avitha Ananthaneri. The Cougars then fell to SM South’s Madison Hanna and Marley Jungles, 8-3.

“They have to play a little bit more together because they haven’t had a ton of practice. They don’t have a strong doubles team to play against right now because we don’t have a ton of doubles teams formed that have played before, so we’re kind of working on that. They’ve been playing Michaela in singles a little bit. I’m excited for their season and hopefully that last match there (against Olathe Northwest) is a little bit more indicative of what they will look like the rest of the season versus maybe their first two matches that they had here.”

Rounding out the Cougars varsity lineup on Wednesday was the No. 2 doubles tandem of junior Claire Severance and Naeley Torline. Severance and Torline went 0-3 in their first competition as a doubles tandem after falling to Olathe North’s Kylee Brown and Ashleigh Kowaolca, 8-5; SM South’s Kaylee Bartel and Reagan Goforth, 8-2, and Olathe Northwest’s Moriah Bureau and Elicia Castillo, 8-2.

Torline and Severance were able to point out a few things to Moberg after each match that they knew they could improve on.

“They have never played doubles together except for practice earlier this week. They’re good friends, so I think they’re just trying to figure out their chemistry,” Moberg said. “Claire came in this season and she’s a super, super strong player. She’s beat everyone up to Olivia and Mabel (in practice). I just have to figure out the right place for Claire and where she is going to succeed on our team because she is a strong player with a lot of skills.”

The Cougars are back in action at 3:15 today against SM East.