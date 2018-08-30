Today's news

SMNW boys soccer suffers 3-1 loss to BVNW in Fat Cat tournament quarterfinals

By Chris Duderstadt

August 30, 2018

The Shawnee Mission Northwest boys soccer team owned a one-goal lead over Blue Valley Northwest when play resumed Wednesday from Tuesday’s suspended match, but the Cougars were unable to hold off the Huskies as they lost 3-1 in the Fat Cat tournament quarterfinals.

Edy Alvarado scored for the Cougars on an assist from Henry Fears before play was suspended Tuesday with eight minutes left in the first half.

The Cougars (1-1) will try to bounce back against Kansas City Christian at 6 tonight at BV West in the consolation semifinals.

