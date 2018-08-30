St. James’ Hannah Robinson, Jack Moore win upperclassmen races at Olathe East Cross Country Invitational

Junior Hannah Robinson and senior Jack Moore set the tone of the cross country season for St. James by running to first place in the upperclassmen races of the Olathe East Invitational on Wednesday at Johnson County Community College.

Robinson clocked in with a 4,000-meter time of 14:40.7 to win the junior/senior-combined girls by 25 seconds. Fellow St. James juniors Sarah Murrow and Katie Moore followed in second and third with respective times of 15:05.4 and 15:11.8. Senior Sarah LaPlante also finished in the top 10 with an eighth-place time of 16:29.3.

Jack Moore and senior John Matulis formed a one-two punch for the Thunder in the 4,000-meter boys race — taking first and second with respective times of 12:23.6 and 12:37.3. Seniors Mark Schermerhorn and Matthew Schneider placed fourth and seventh, respectively, after clocking in at 13:09.3 and 13:27.7. Junior Brett Ward rounded out the top 10 after crossing the finish line at 13:31.

The St. James underclassmen boys had four top-10 finishers between sophomore Sam Mauro (sixth place, 13:55) and freshmen Tristan Torres (seventh, 13:57.6), Terry Irvine (eighth, 14:00) and Eli Moore (10th, 14:04.1).

Three Thunder underclassmen girls secured spots in the top 10 in freshman Christine Znidarsic (fourth, 16:06.2) and sophomores Lily Myers (seventh, 17:21) and Erin Kelly (ninth, 17:24.9).