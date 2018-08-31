Today's news
Boys soccer roundup: SMN edges SMS; SMNW shuts out KCC; DHS tops Lansing
August 31, 2018
Shawnee Mission North remained perfect on the season after Elliott Chambon scored with 15 seconds left to power the Indians to a 1-0 win over SM South on Thursday.
The Indians (2-0) will try to keep rolling when they play host to Leavenworth at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Fears, Ramos net hat tricks for SMNW
Henry Fears and Tony Ramos recorded hat tricks to lead Shawnee Mission Northwest to a 10-0 victory against Kansas City Christian in the consolation semifinals of the Fat Cat tournament.
The Cougars (2-1) will play for fifth place against Blue Valley West at 11 a.m. Saturday.
De Soto picks up first UKC victory
Carson Brier scored two early goals to spark De Soto in the Wildcats’ 6-1 win over Lansing.
Trent Mann and James Henggeler added a goal apiece to push De Soto’s lead to 4-0 going into halftime. After Lansing got on the board to make it 5-1, Adam Lee answered for the final Wildcats’ goal.
De Soto (1-1) will take on Shawnee Heights at 6 p.m. Tuesday at DHS.
St. James falls to BVNW in Fat Cat semifinals
St. James suffered its first loss of the season after losing to Blue Valley Northwest, 2-1, in the semifinals of the Fat Cat tournament.
The Thunder (2-1) will try to bounce back in the third-place game at 1 p.m. Saturday against Wichita North.
Maranatha tumbles to Washington
Maranatha couldn’t keep pace with Washington in a 10-0 loss to the Wildcats.
The Eagles (0-1) will play next at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kansas City Christian.
