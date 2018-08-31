De Soto football excited about moving to UKC, Class 5A

DE SOTO — After making a run to the Class 4A state semifinals last fall, the De Soto football team is eager for the chance to prove itself in 5A and in the United Kansas Conference this season.

The Wildcats’ first chance to do that will be at 7 tonight when they travel to Leavenworth for their season opener. Brian King’s squad is tasked with trying to replace 25 seniors, but that’s not a new challenge for the Wildcats.

“We lost 25 seniors for the second year in a row. We have 16 this year, but they have stepped up. I’ve been really impressed with the junior and sophomore class,” King said. “They are some really talented kids. There are a bunch of kids that are capable of filling those shoes in that junior and sophomore class, and I think a lot of those kids are ready. We’ve just got to find out what we are and what we’ve got. I feel really confident with what we’re doing and the pieces we have in place.”

While the majority of those 25 seniors started last season, the Wildcats aren’t thin on varsity experience. King said that there is a strong core of underclassmen that is also excited for the chance to contribute.

“A lot of kids got to play in the second half of games last year. I think the JV was 6-3 and the freshmen were 8-1, so that also helps when you get used to winning a little bit,” King said. “We also know that we’re transitioning to 5A and also to a new league. So there are some questions to be answered that we’re excited to get answered to find out what we are. I’m ready for the boys to start flying and the adversity to start hitting us to see how we respond. So far the kids are showing nothing but great character.”

One of the most experience position groups for the Wildcats is arguably one of the most important. Michael Mashburn, Devin Haynes and Victor Berumen are all back from a big and physical De Soto offensive line.

“We’ve got three kids that made the all-league team on the O-line last year with Victor Berumen, Michael Mashburn and Devin Haynes,” King said. “Michael and Devin were first-teamers and there are a couple of juniors there. The line will average about 285 (pounds).”

King is looking forward to see the Wildcats’ ground and pound attack get rolling with the likes of Shane Watts, Tyson Priddy and Cade Collins. The Wildcats will have someone new under center as King tries to figure out how to replace Bryce Mohl. De Soto’s new signal caller will have a couple of big targets to throw to, though, in 6-foot-4 tight end Connor Flynn and transfer Keegan Sturdy at receiver.

“Keegan Sturdy is a kid we had move in from Iowa. He had a phenomenal highlight video,” King said. “His dad is the head coach at MidAmerica Nazarene. He’s a very headsy player and I expect him some great things.”

The decision of picking a starting quarterback hasn’t been easy for King this offseason. Brandon Taylor, Aaron Mackay and Jackson Miller are all in the mix to get snaps for the Wildcats.

“We’ve got a little bit of a quarterback competition between three guys right now. Brandon Taylor and Aaron Mackay, who played varsity a little bit,” King said. “And then Jackson Miller. They’ve all taken huge steps forward this summer, so we’ve got questions to answer there.”

A hard-hitting defense was one of the Wildcats’ biggest reasons for success in 2017. King is hoping to see more of the same this fall. The Wildcats will have a few new faces on the defensive line after losing Cole Zade, Zach Titus and Josh Diehl to graduation.

“That was one of the best lines I’ve seen at the high school level. With that being said, (Victor) Toburen got a lot of reps at nose last year,” King said. “Mason Ericson is a big D-end and Jonah Reynolds — they’re both long and fast. They’ll be mixed in there with Landon Desper. He’s a big body along with Jacob Goodin and some other kids we have. We’re excited about them.”

King has also liked what he has seen in practice from the Wildcats’ linebacking corps and secondary. Luke Barger, Lucas Nascimento, Toby Dockins and Mason Parrish have set the tone for the De Soto linebackers. Watts, Taylor, Collins, Dallas Williams and Austin Rosetta have all received plenty of reps in the secondary.

“It’s all rounding out and I’ve been really impressed with what I’ve seen from these upperclassmen and these young, talented kids,” King said. “That 8-1 freshman group last year, a lot of those kids are coming in as sophomores and we know how talented they are. We’ve got to see how talented they are at the varsity level with their physicality and their speed, but I’ve been impressed with all of them so far.”