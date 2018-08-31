Maranatha football gears up for first season of playing 8-man

Few 11-man football teams across the state had to battle adversity quite like Maranatha Christian Academy did last season.

The Eagles will face a new challenge this fall, but it will likely make the grind of the season easier for Bryan Burdette’s squad. Along with preparing for its season opener against Kansas City East, Maranatha is shifting gears for the school’s first year of playing 8-man football. MCA and KC East will kick off at 7 tonight at St. Joseph’s Catholic School.

“It’s really exciting. The last couple of years we were looking at going to 8-man before, but our football number was just one over the limit both of the last cycles,” Burdette said. “Being able to go to 8-man is going to be really exciting. Last year during three games we only suited up 12 boys for an 11-man team.

“It was pretty tough. It was tough on me because I’m concerned that the kids get worn down by the end of the game. It showed. We were exhausted at the end of the games, but I really, really think that God gave us the ability to sustain through a whole game.”

The grit shown by the Eagles last season did not go unnoticed by their opponents either. Burdette believes the lessons the Eagles learned from last season will make them stronger as they begin a new chapter in the program’s history.

“I had people in the stands from the other team saying, ‘I can’t believe how your kids played at the end of the game.’ One person said, ‘Hey, I’m so impressed with you guys that I want to fund your end-of-the-year celebration,’” Burdette said. “So somebody donated everything. Then we told that story to the vender we used and they said, ‘Well, your total is a little over that, but we’ll cover the rest.’ They donated almost $100 to cover the rest of the meal that we didn’t get from the donation. It was just amazing.”

With going from 11-man to 8-man, the Eagles will have to get used to playing with two less linemen and one less wide receiver. The Maranatha head coach said that one of the biggest challenges will be for his son, quarterback Nate Burdette, and his offensive line with having to read a different type of blitz.

“Their rush is more of a straight line than around, so we’ve really got to work on our guards setting to get the ends blocked. Our quarterback is going to have to do much better at reading the blitzer because there almost always going to blitz someone to get pressure on the quarterback so we’ve got to get better at that,” Bryan Burdette said. “A lot of our runs we just have a fullback running the ball. Now we still want to spread the field out and our quarterback is going to be the runner for a lot of that stuff. We threw the ball in the past and we’re still going to try to throw it.”

Nate Burdette will have his top two receiving threats back from last year in fellow juniors Brock West and Andrew Fortin. The Maranatha quarterback threw for nearly 1,600 yards as a sophomore, while also tossing 19 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. West hauled in 61 receptions for 976 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“We’ll have five starters returning and all five of them have three years of substantial varsity time and they’re just juniors. It’s a big thing when Nate has been quarterback for three years and Brock has been at receiver for three years,” Bryan Burdette said. “Nate still has that gunslinger mentality. We throw the ball a lot. He throws some interceptions, but I’ve got to accept that.”

After recording a team-high 71 tackles last season, Nate Burdette will also look to make a big impact on the defensive side of the ball again this fall. Bryan Burdette indicated that a big season could be in store for Nic Higginbothem, who paced the Eagles last season with three sacks. The Maranatha head coach is excited to see what his defense can do with getting more rest this season.

“Nic Higginbothem, he’ll be big on the defensive line for us. He’s pretty hard to handle,” Bryan Burdette said. “Jack Porter is another kid who played defensive line and he has a lot of speed and a lot of quickness. Logan Gourley has played anywhere from nose guard to defensive end to linebacker. He’s always a mainstay there.

“David He is another kid. He’s a Chinese international student. A lot of times international students play and they haven’t played before and don’t really fit into football really well. David is the exception. He really fits into football and it’s something he really wants to do. He goes to American football camps in China in the summer when he goes back. He’ll be a senior next year and he’ll play linebacker for us.”

The Eagles will try to improve on their 2-7 mark from 2017.