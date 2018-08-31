Mill Valley football returns wealth of experience for 2018 season

After winning back-to-back state titles in 2015 and 2016, the Mill Valley football team fell just short of vying for a three-peat after stumbling to St. Thomas Aquinas in the 5A state semifinals.

While the run to the state semifinals would be considered a great season for most programs, Jaguars coach Joel Applebee has made it clear that the expectation each season is to win a state title. The Jaguars will begin their quest for a third 5A crown in four years when they take the field against Blue Valley West at 7 tonight at BV Northwest.

“Our numbers are as good as they’ve ever been, which creates a ton of depth and a ton of competition. We do have 10 of 11 starters back (on defense), but the competition behind them is pushing them even more,” Applebee said. “We’re really, really excited about that. Obviously again having 10 of 11 on defense is a great thing as far as experience because you can’t replace experience and you can’t replicate experience. That’s nice to have.”

Ike Valencia is the lone starters the Jaguars lost to graduation last spring. The Jaguars will still have a wealth of experience on the defensive line between Christian Roth, James Smith and Justin Sanders.

Applebee is looking forward to see if Sage Sieperda and Chase Shryock can continue to make big strides in the Jaguars linebacking corps. The Mill Valley coach also has high expectations for the secondary with Ben Hanson, Tanner Moore, Eli Midyett, Steven Colling and Nick Davie all back for their senior season.

“We’ve got a really strong senior class that has done a tremendous job this summer of really working hard to make sure that we’re in the position we need to be to start the season. It’s exciting to see not only the seniors, but we’ve got a solid junior class and sophomore class with really large numbers, too,” Applebee said. “We really think we’re at that point in the program where the expectations were obviously raised a few years back. The kids understand those expectations, and they’re really doing a great job of meeting those expectations.”

One of the biggest challenges for Applebee’s squad this season will be filling the void of two-year starting quarterback Brody Flaming. Applebee noted that sophomore Cooper Marsh and Free State senior transfer Jordan Preston both bring a lot to the table, which hasn’t made it easy for him to determine a clear-cut starting quarterback.

“Both of them have done a great job. Right now I would say it’s a pretty dead-even race, but I like them both,” Applebee said prior to the first week of practice. “They both work really, really hard. They both have great qualities. Hopefully one eventually separates, but if not we’ll do what we have to do. I like them both, though. They’re both strong candidates to play quarterback.”

Marsh and Preston have had the luxury of having a couple of the Jaguars’ top offensive playmakers back from last season in senior wideout Logan Talley, junior receiver Matty Wittenauer and senior running backs Cameron Young and Trevor Wieschhaus. Applebee is also excited about the strides the offensive line has made from this point last season. Alex and Ethan Kremer and Kyle Kelly all return as mainstays from last year’s offensive line.

“We stress this every year, but where we’re going to win is up front — defensively and offensively,” Applebee said. “We really need to keep establishing that and understanding the importance of that. Having that experience back with our skill positions has definitely helped our two quarterbacks this summer.”

The Jaguars’ summer was highlighted by a trip to Arkansas for the Southwest Elite 7-on-7. Applebee’s squad also went to Blue Springs, Blue Springs South and KU for different camps and scrimmages.

“The Southwest Elite down in Arkansas is hosted by Shiloh Christian. They’re a very well-known tradition-rich program,” Applebee said. “They do an unbelievable job of hosting that event. Our pool play was played at Fayetteville High School, which was a lot of fun. Springdale High, Shiloh Christian, Fayetteville and Springdale Har-Ber was the other one — all of those facilities are top-notch. It was a lot of fun for our kids to see that and really play against high-level competition. It was awesome.”