SM North football set to begin Zach Rampy era

OVERLAND PARK — The wait is finally over for first-year Shawnee Mission North head football coach Zach Rampy.

After taking over the SM North head coaching job from Ben Bartlett in December, Rampy will lead the Indians out on to the field for their season opener at 7 tonight against SM South at SMN.

“I’ve been ready since January, February or whenever this thing became official,” Rampy said. “Our guys have been working hard in the offseason and in the summer. I think we’re all ready to go up against somebody besides ourselves.”

Rampy served as the offensive coordinator for the Indians last season. The new SM North head coach has been impressed with how the returning varsity players have been leading the Indians in the offseason.

“We’ve really been relying heavily on our seniors — Noah (Laird), Billy (Conaway), Branden Ammons, Alex Taylor, Zach Bush, Tremaine Jackson. KT Harris is a guy that came out for us. He was a basketball player who didn’t play last year,” Rampy said. “I’ve really been talking to those seniors about changing the direction that this program is going. They’ve really embraced that and hit the ground running.”

Those seniors haven’t needed much motivation to go to work for Rampy each day in practice. After posting a 6-5 record in 2016, it didn’t sit well with the Indians to take a step backward with a record of 1-8 last season.

The Indians have put the 2017 season in the rearview mirror after taking a few things away from it that they hope to learn from this fall.

“To not give up,” Laird said as the main takeaway from last year.

Conaway chimed in, “Or take anything for granted. We were coming off that all right season that we had and we didn’t do so good the next one. I think we learned our lesson and we put in the work that we needed. We’re feeling confident.”

Rampy was excited to have a few players from the 2016 squad hang around the team this summer to help instill a winning mindset with the Indians. The new Indians head coach is proud of how the former players have conducted themselves as SM North alumni.

“We even had some of those guys come back to our team camp this summer just because they were not only such great football players, but great men,” Rampy said. “They set a great example of how a program is supposed to be run and how you’re supposed to do things the right way. Any time we can have those guys hang around our guys, the better we’re going to be.”

The first-year head coach is full of optimism after a busy summer for his squad. Rampy is hopeful that the energy the Indians played with during the summer and in practice will carry over into the season.

“We had our team camp at the beginning of the summer just so we could go out and get a lot more of those padded camps in. We went over to Blue Valley and scrimmaged them and did a couple different jamborees over there,” Rampy said. “We did some at Blue Valley West and we did a team camp at KU.”

The summer served as a chance for a few Indians players to get acclimated at a number of different positions. Conaway knows he’ll be seeing a lot of action at wide receiver, but he expressed willingness to line up wherever on either side of the ball.

Laird is moving from tight end to receiver, and is also excited about playing strong safety. Conaway and Laird are looking forward to racking up receptions from Bush, who they believe will fit right in at quarterback for the Indians.

“He’s stepping up as quarterback,” Laird said. “He’s taking the lead role as quarterback and has improved so much throughout the summer and throughout this whole process.”

While Rampy and the Indians have had tonight’s season opener circled on the calendar for a long time, they understand that in order to beat the Raiders or any of their other opponents that they have to achieve their daily goals in practice.

“You’ve got to take it one day at a time. We always talk about winning the day,” Rampy said. “Never look ahead or worry about looking behind. You always talk about winning that next day and that next opportunity that you have in front of you. You always talk about wanting to win that.”