SMNW football rallies past SM West for 16-14 victory in season opener

OVERLAND PARK — Shawnee Mission Northwest football coach Bo Black went into Thursday’s season opener against SM West with a lot of questions about how the Cougars would perform with a good chunk of his players getting their first extended amount of varsity action.

Black expected that there would be some mistakes and penalties with it being the first game of the season, but one of his biggest questions was how they would respond to that adversity once it hit them.

The SM Northwest coach smiled from ear to ear with the answer the Cougars gave him, as they shut out the Vikings for the final three quarters en route to a 16-14 victory.

“Every week we have a word or motto for the week. Coach (Dave) Coopman was in charge of it this week, and his word was resilience,” Black said. “We talked all week about being resilient in your personal life and resilient as you grow older and as a football player. We were resilient tonight because there were a lot of times where we could have folded our tents up.”

The Cougars struggled out of the gates on both sides of the ball — going three and out on offense on their first drive and allowing the Vikings to find the end zone on their opening possession. Northwest had forced West to punt, but a penalty prolonged the Vikings’ drive.

The one-two punch of Andrew Kinney and Treyvon Gilyard made the Cougars pay for the penalty. Kinney broke free for a 37-yard run to put the Vikings and the red zone. Gilyard followed a few plays later with an 8-yard touchdown run.

“We always felt like we put ourselves in a bad position. When we got stopped, it was a steady flow of our mistakes and our penalties,” Black said of his team being flagged 14 times. “It’s obviously at the top of the list of things we have to work on.”

The Cougars continued to be plagued by penalties on their second possession, but sophomore quarterback Ty Black gave his team a spark with a 38-yard dime right into the hands of senior wideout Dale Talley. Northwest’s drive stalled, though, when the Cougars turned it over on downs after coming up short on a 4th and 3 from the West 37-yard line.

The Vikings didn’t waste much time in padding their lead, as CJ Callaghan connected with Jamir Simpson two plays later for a 65-yard touchdown pass.

While the Vikings were in flying high after Simpson’s score, they were sick to their stomachs about not replicating it with less than three minutes left. Simpson had the SM Northwest secondary beat, but couldn’t corral the deep ball from Callaghan. The Cougars defense didn’t give the Vikings many other chances to make a dent on the scoreboard over the next three quarters. The elevated play of the Northwest defense inspired Ty Black to stick with it and engineer a comeback.

“Big time. The momentum was coming with us,” the SM Northwest sophomore quarterback said. “They made great stops and we turned them into points.”

Ty Black continued to stretch the West defense with big passing plays early in the second quarter. The Northwest signal caller hit Justin Mitchell for a 26-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone to cut the Vikings lead to 13-7 with 10:31 to go in the first half. Mitchell, Talley, Peyton Carder and Braden Shaul all hauled in passes of 20-plus yards.

“It’s awesome. We’ve got playmakers at every position that you can go to,” Ty Black, who completed 16 of 28 passes for 183 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions, said. “Every throw is a great play if you can get it there.”

Momentum continued to swing in the Cougars’ direction after the Vikings went three out. Northwest’s defensive line rotation — which included Marques Cook, Israel Centeno, Donte Beasley, Dylan Brunner and Emmanuel Woods — won the battle of the line of scrimmage to keep the Vikings pinned deep in their own territory.

Northwest took over at the West 39-yard line following the punt, but went backward due to a string of penalties. The Cougars were able to make up for the miscues when they began their next drive with even better field position. West punter Ruben Anderson was forced to punt from the back of the end zone before booting it to the Vikings 19-yard line.

The Cougars nearly wasted the short field again, but Ty Black came through with a 24-yard pass to Carder on third and long to set up a first and goal from the 1. Jamie Alexander punched it in for the score with 2:21 remaining in the first half. The touchdown run felt even better for Alexander considering that the Northwest senior felt he let his team down earlier in the half.

“It feels good because the first two passes I had in the game I dropped,” Alexander said. “I just had a tough time all first quarter. Coming back and just having that atmosphere with the team and everything supporting me, it’s just like the best feeling in the world.”

Northwest was unable to tie it up, though, after Triston McCreight missed the extra point. The 14-13 West lead held for the rest of the half and through the third quarter. Just like with Alexander, McCreight had his own chance for redemption in the fourth quarter. Alexander kept Northwest’s drive alive after picking up seven yards on a 4th-and-2 midway through the fourth. The Vikings came up with a goal-line stand to keep Alexander out of the end zone, but McCreight gave the Cougars the lead with a 20-yard field goal with 4:34 to play.

“It was huge as you can imagine,” Bo Black said. “Anytime you can hit a game-winner, that’s exciting. We’re excited for him.”

The Cougars will try to push their record to 2-0 when they travel to Leavenworth for a Week 2 matchup. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Sept. 7.