St. James football fueled by hunger going into 2018 season

LENEXA — Despite having one of its best regular seasons in school history, the St. James football team was far from satisfied with how the 2017 campaign ended after a loss to Mill Valley in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

The loss to the Jaguars has stuck with the Thunder in the offseason, as Tom Radke’s hungry St. James team is eager to make a deeper postseason run this fall. The Thunder will kick off their season against Blue Valley Northwest at 7 tonight at Bishop Miege.

“Our motto this year is ‘EAT’ because they talked about how they were hungry after last year. They didn’t like the way it ended,” Radke said. “The seniors talked about being hungry, but they changed the motto to ‘EAT’ — effort, attitude and toughness. Those are things that they wanted to focus on this year.”

Radke wasn’t one to make excuses, but acknowledged that his team was far from full strength in the late stages of last season. One of the most positive aspects of the summer for the Thunder is that they were able to stay healthy. The Thunder got off to a fast start to the summer by winning the Andre Maloney 7-on-7 tournament at Shawnee Mission West before going to a few contact college camps.

“We went to KU and Benedictine. We did a lot of really good things there,” Radke said. “We stayed injury-free for the most part. We did another 7-on-7 at Blue Valley and then we did another at Lee’s Summit West. We competed really well.”

At this time last year, there was a little bit of a quarterback competition between Luke Heller and Jack Moellers. Heller ultimately won the starting job and took most of the snaps last season, but Moellers is the unquestioned quarterback for the Thunder this year after Heller graduated in the spring.

“Jack never threw under 65 percent in our 7-on-7 or in our contact camps this summer. He’s very accurate, very athletic,” Radke said. “He’s got a little bit of swag to him, too. Some people think it’s cockiness, but you always want that out of your quarterback. He had a great summer. I’m looking forward to see what he’s going to do this year.”

Radke was encouraged about the chemistry that Moellers continued to develop with his receiving corps during the course of the offseason. The Thunder will have Will Sharpton and Jake Reynoldson back at receiver, JJ Tylicki at tight end and Mikie Tujague at running back.

“We had Sammy Wheeler a couple of years ago, but he didn’t have the receiving corps. If he had this group, he would have had 2,000 yards easy,” Radke said. “Mike Tujague is back, too. Reynoldson is going to be playing some receiver and Will Sharpton — he’s really unguardable with the cuts that he makes. He understands the game. Then we’ve got J.J. Tylicki on the outside. He’s a big ‘ol beast out there. We really like our receiving corps.”

One of the Thunder’s biggest strengths last season was the ability to win the battle of the line of scrimmage. Radke likes the Thunder’s chances again this year with the likes of Max Kalny, Knox Luther, Ben Lidtke, Sam Weise and Harry Spencer.

“It’s a really good group there,” Radke said. “I wish we had a couple more big guys, but that core right there is a really good group.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the Thunder will have a pair of hard-hitting linebackers back in Cade Lautt and Thomas Stark.

“Cade Lautt has had a great summer. He looks really good. He squatted 505 (pounds) and he’s a beast in the weight room,” Radke said. “He’s a great football player, too. Thomas Stark, the other middle linebacker, he’s played for the last two years on the outside. We moved him inside. He’s had a great summer.”

The Thunder lost a good chunk of their defensive line from last season, but Radke isn’t too concerned because of how Wyatt Grable, Logan Sharpnack and a few others have stepped up.

“Wyatt Grable blew up this offseason, too. He’s at defensive end,” Radke said. “He’s looking really good. (Logan) Sharpnack is in the middle and had a really good summer, too. We’ve got some core seniors out there and some experienced guys. We had to replace a lot, but we’re not thinking we’ll have too much drop-off.”

While Radke had plenty of positive highlights from the summer and first few weeks of practice, he knows that the Thunder’s Week 1 opponent is no slouch. Radke expects that the Thunder will get all they want and then some from the Huskies.

“Clint Rider has done a really nice job of getting some new energy in the Northwest program. He’s a good, young coach,” Radke said. “He’s fun to coach against, fun to talk to. He really likes to spread it out a little bit, so we’ll really have to be on our toes with our defensive backs. They’re going to hit you. He’s a tough coach. We’re just looking forward to it.

“In the EKL (Eastern Kansas League), it’s special each week to play against this competition. It’s about time to get out there and showing off our hard work to see if it’s paid off.”