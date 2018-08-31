Volleyball roundup: De Soto sweeps home quad

The De Soto volleyball team went 3-0 in its first home quadrangular of the season, as the Wildcats picked up wins over Manhattan, Olathe West and Louisburg on Thursday.

The Wildcats (4-2, No. 4 in Class 5A) dropped the first set against Manhattan (No. 8 in 6A), but bounced back to win the second and third for a 23-25, 25-22, 25-20 victory. De Soto then swept Olathe West, 25-13, 25-20. DHS added a 26-24, 25-14 win against former Frontier League foe Louisburg (26-24, 25-14) to round out its home quad.

De Soto will play next at 5 p.m. Thursday against Gardner-Edgerton (No. 5 in 6A) and Newton in the Gardner-Edgerton triangular.

Mill Valley tops SM West, falls to BV West

Mill Valley split its matches at its home triangular after falling to Blue Valley West and sweeping Shawnee Mission West.

Mill Valley (2-1) and BV West (No. 6 in 6A) split the first two sets, but the road team won the third, 26-24. MV then coasted past SM West, 25-13, 25-14.

The Jaguars will be back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday for a home match against Blue Valley Northwest.

SMNW stumbles against top-ranked BV North

Shawnee Mission Northwest suffered a three-set loss to Blue Valley North.

The Mustangs (No. 1 in 6A) upended the Cougars (1-1), 25-12, 25-14, 25-14.

The Cougars will go up against two more top-10 teams at 5 p.m. Tuesday at SMNW when they play Gardner-Edgerton and Olathe Northwest (No. 2 in 6A).

SM North comes up short against Topeka High, SM South

Shawnee Mission North dropped its first two home matches of the season after falling to SM South and Topeka High.

The Indians (0-3) will host another triangular at 5 p.m. Tuesday when they take on Free State (No. 4 in 6A) and Olathe North.