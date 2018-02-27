Archive for Tuesday, February 27, 2018
De Soto bowling trio, St. James’ Lawrence qualify for 5-1A state meet
February 27, 2018
De Soto bowlers Sean Cauthron, Tyler Lovegren and Maddy Calvello and St. James' Carey Lawrence qualified individually for the Class 5-1A state meet at Friday's regional at West Ridge Lanes in Topeka.
Cauthron finished as the regional runner-up after throwing a 675 series to lead De Soto to fourth place. The De Soto sophomore finished 17 pins back of Topeka Seaman's Noah Belt, who paced the Vikings to a regional title.
Lovegren joined Cauthron in the top 10 after posting a 617 series, which was good for eighth place.
St. James placed ninth in the team standings. Grant Huerter finished 25th with a 552 series.
Lawrence led the St. James girls to sixth place. The St. James senior placed 12th with a 472.
Calvello cracked the top 10 with a ninth-place series of 484. De Soto finished right behind St. James in seventh.
Shawnee Heights' Cayla Bortz threw a 607 series to claim first place, and led the T-Birds to a regional title.
Cauthron, Lovegren, Calvello and Lawrence will also be in action on Friday at North Rock Lanes in Wichita for the 5-1A state meet.
More like this story
- Mill Valley girls bowling 10th, boys 12th at 5-1A state meet; De Soto's Lovegren, MV's Laluk medal
- De Soto boys bowling trio places in top 20 at state; MV boys 10th, girls 12th
- De Soto's Cauthron, Pingry win bowling triangular at KC Bowl; DHS girls edge ONW for team title
- De Soto's Cauthron wins 5A bowling regional; St. James' Bierbaum state-bound again
- De Soto bowling sweeps triangular at KC Bowl
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment