Johnson County summer park hours begin March 1

Summer hours of 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. go into effect March 1 for many Johnson County Park & Recreation District parks.

These summer hours will stay in effect through Oct. 31.

District parks impacted by the change in hours are: Heritage Park, 16050 Pflumm Road, Olathe; Shawnee Mission Park, 7900 Renner Road, Shawnee; Kill Creek Park, 11670 Homestead Lane, Olathe, and Lexington Lake Park, 8850 Sunflower Road, De Soto.

Summer hours for Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch Road, Merriam, are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Other District parks with year-round dawn to dusk hours include: Ernie Miller Park,909 North Kansas 7 Highway, Olathe; Sunflower Nature Park, 103rd St. and Edgerton Road, rural De Soto; Thomas S. Stoll Memorial Park, 12500 W. 119th Street, Overland Park; Camp Branch Glade, 175th & Mission Road in Aubry Township, Stilwell Community Park, 207th and Metcalf, Stilwell; and all of the Streamway Parks System access points.

For more information, visit the district’s website or call 913-888-4713.