Shawnee Chamber of Commerce Foundation offers scholarship
February 27, 2018
The Shawnee Chamber of Commerce Foundation welcomes applicants for its annual Betty Charlton Scholarship award.
Applications for the 2017-2018 academic years need to be completed online and submitted no later than 5 p.m. on March 23.
The scholarship was founded in memory of Betty Charlton, who was a strong supporter of education, to provide education assistance to area students.
To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria: the student must be a graduating high school senior who attends school in Shawnee, or is a resident of Shawnee who will continue his or her education through a two- or four-year college and/or technical school.
Consideration will be given to the student's work, school activity and community service records. The student must continue to attend classes and keep a 3.0 grade point average (or equivalent); a certified transcript must accompany the application; and the scholarship application must be completed on the form provided by the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation and submitted by the March 23 deadline.
A personal interview will be conducted as part of the selection process.
Once awarded, the scholarship amount is $1,500. The student is responsible for notifying the Chamber office in advance in order to request a check.
The recipient will be notified prior to May and recognized at the June monthly membership luncheon. For more information regarding criteria, please call the Chamber office at 913-631-6545.
The online application is located at the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation website.
