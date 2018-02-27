U.S. citizenship process discussed on Saturday

Becoming a U.S. citizen is no easy feat, so the League of Women Voters of Johnson County invites you to an event where you can learn how the process works.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, the league is holding its “Path to Citizenship: A Long Journey” event at Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park.

It is free and open to the public.

Featured speakers include: Angela Ferguson, immigration attorney for nearly 30 years; Hilary Cohen Singer, executive director for Jewish Vocational Services and Tracy (Fuller) Forbush, citizenship program manager for Catholic Charities, and the recipient of the league’s 2017 Making Democracy Work Award.

Additional details are posted at lwvjoco.org.