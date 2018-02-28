Boys hoops roundup: MV, DHS advance to sub-state title games; MCA ousts Oswego to begin postseason

Mill Valley and De Soto's boys basketball teams earned victories in the Class 5A sub-state semifinals on Tuesday.

The Jaguars rolled to a 75-38 win over Washington, while De Soto pushed past Leavenworth, 40-26.

Mill Valley has won seven of its last 11 — scoring 64 points or more in each victory. The Jaguars (10-11) will travel to Wyandotte (13-5) at 7 p.m. Friday with a state tournament berth up for grabs.

De Soto continued its winning ways as well. The Wildcats (13-8) held the Pioneers to single digits in all four quarters to win for the seventh time in their last eight games. Jared Baruth and Grant Noll paced De Soto with 10 points apiece. De Soto will hit the road to take on Topeka Seaman (14-7) at 7 p.m. Friday in the sub-state championship game.

Maranatha sets single-game school scoring record for third time this season

Maranatha Christian Academy lit up the scoreboard again in its 95-32 win over Oswego in the 2A sub-state quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The Eagles broke their school record for points in a game for the third time this season, and pushed their winning streak to 16 games. Maranatha had five players score in double figures between Andrew Fortin (15 points), Jason Friesen (15), Roland Hou (14), Jax Holland (12) and Brock West (12). Cooper Hartwick chipped in eight points.

Maranatha (19-2) will go up against Yates Center (18-3) in the sub-state semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at St. Mary's Colgan. The other semifinal will feature Colgan (19-2) and Kansas City Christian (10-10).

St. James falls to Wyandotte

St. James took a three-point lead into the fourth quarter, but was unable to hold off Wyandotte down the stretch in a 58-52 loss to the Bulldogs in the 5A sub-state semifinals.

The Thunder opened the season with a 69-51 win over the Bulldogs on Dec. 1. St. James ended the season with a record of 5-16. Wyandotte (13-5) will play host to Mill Valley (10-11) in the sub-state title game at 7 p.m. Friday.