Girls basketball roundup: SMNW upends BVNW, prepares for sub-state title game rematch with ONW

Shawnee Mission Northwest's girls basketball team fended off an upset bid from Blue Valley Northwest — defeating the Huskies, 43-34, in the Class 6A sub-state semifinals on Tuesday.

The Cougars trailed, 15-14, at halftime and were tied with the Huskies at 28-28 after three quarters.

Next up for SM Northwest (16-5) is a sub-state title game rematch with Olathe Northwest (16-5) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Cougars fell to the Ravens, 46-31, in the 2017 sub-state championship game. The Ravens defeated the Cougars, 58-53, on Dec. 20 in the regular season.

The Cougars have won nine of their last 10 entering Friday's showdown with the Ravens.

Blue Valley North 52, SM North 32

Shawnee Mission North's season came to a close with a 52-32 loss to Blue Valley North in the 6A sub-state semifinals on Tuesday.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 31-8 halftime lead. The Indians' ended the season with a record of 4-17, while the Mustangs (16-5) will move to play Gardner Edgerton (14-7) at 7 p.m. Friday in the sub-state title game.

Pleasanton 46, Maranatha 26

Maranatha suffered a season-ending 46-26 loss to Pleasanton in the 2A sub-state quarterfinals on Monday.

The Eagles finished the 2017-18 campaign with a record of 5-16. Pleasanton (13-7) will play Yates Center (15-5) at 6 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary's Colgan. The other semifinal matchup will feature Colgan (17-4) and Heritage Christian (8-12). The sub-state title game will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at Colgan.